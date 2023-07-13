Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Amazon STILL sells Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra king at its $400 Prime Day discount (with no Prime)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon STILL sells Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra king at its $400 Prime Day discount (with no Prime)
Because all good things must eventually come to an end, we're sad but obviously not shocked to inform you that Amazon's massive 48-hour Prime Day sale has (technically) concluded. But surprise, surprise, the summer deals on the hottest tech products are still coming in... or at least staying (largely) unchanged for an extended period of time.

There are a few things different about Amazon's latest Galaxy S23 Ultra promotion, for instance, compared to what the e-commerce giant offered at the beginning of the Prime Day 2023 frenzy on Tuesday, starting with far more limited availability and chromatic diversity this time around.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Green Color, No Prime Membership Needed
$400 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

On the bright side, you don't need a Prime membership anymore to slash an absolutely insane $400 off the $1,379.99 list price of Samsung's crown jewel in a 512GB storage configuration... and a single green color option.

That's truly a mind-blowing discount with no strings attached whatsoever for arguably the best Android phone money can buy in 2023. It's also the kind of killer deal that we highly doubt any major US retailer will be able to beat come Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the fall, so you should definitely not miss it under any circumstances if you're interested in picking up a 512 gig S23 Ultra powerhouse with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM also on deck.

The 256GB storage variant is unfortunately not discounted at the time of this writing (not even by a penny), which ironically makes this green-coated 512GB model way more affordable and even harder to turn down.

You will of course need to hurry if you want to take advantage of Amazon's newest non-Prime-exclusive offer, which doesn't have an expiration date but is very likely to end fairly quickly due to undoubtedly limited inventory.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra probably needs no introduction at this point, pulling out all the stops in all the key areas from processing power to camera performance, battery life, build quality, S Pen productivity, and software support to go up against Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max for the title of best phone in the world right now.

Popular stories

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Go big or go home: iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max - the best big iPhones ever?
Go big or go home: iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max - the best big iPhones ever?
Google Pixel 8 deals to expect
Google Pixel 8 deals to expect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless