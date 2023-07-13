Amazon STILL sells Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra king at its $400 Prime Day discount (with no Prime)





There are a few things different about Amazon's latest Galaxy S23 Ultra promotion, for instance, compared to what the e-commerce giant offered at the beginning of the Prime Day 2023 frenzy on Tuesday, starting with far more limited availability and chromatic diversity this time around.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Green Color, No Prime Membership Needed $400 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





On the bright side, you don't need a Prime membership anymore to slash an absolutely insane $400 off the $1,379.99 list price of Samsung 's crown jewel in a 512GB storage configuration... and a single green color option.





if you're interested in picking up a 512 gig S23 Ultra powerhouse with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM also on deck. That's truly a mind-blowing discount with no strings attached whatsoever for arguably the best Android phone money can buy in 2023. It's also the kind of killer deal that we highly doubt any major US retailer will be able to beat come Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the fall, so you should definitely not miss it under any circumstancesyou're interested in picking up a 512 gig S23 Ultra powerhouse with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM also on deck.





The 256GB storage variant is unfortunately not discounted at the time of this writing (not even by a penny), which ironically makes this green-coated 512GB model way more affordable and even harder to turn down.





You will of course need to hurry if you want to take advantage of Amazon's newest non-Prime-exclusive offer, which doesn't have an expiration date but is very likely to end fairly quickly due to undoubtedly limited inventory.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra probably needs no introduction at this point, pulling out all the stops in all the key areas from processing power to camera performance, battery life, build quality, S Pen productivity, and software support to go up against Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max for the title of best phone in the world right now.