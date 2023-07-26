Preorder Samsung Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 with free storage and $1000 credit!
Rejoice, Samsung fans, as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 series preorder campaign is now live a few weeks early, with Samsung's best 2023 foldable phopnes and tablets coming at you fast with irresistible bonus offers!
Samsung's new 2023 foldables got announced at its exciting Unpacked event and the preorder reservations period is now over, while the real preorder bonuses begin. If you missed the $50 reservation credit, fret not as Samsung has lined up such preorder deals that you won't regret pulling the trigger right now while preorders last!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals
- Free storage upgrade
- Up to $1000 trade-in credits
- Exclusive colors
- Exclusive 1TB storage version
Get buzzing for the preorder click, as Samsung just opened the 2023 foldable season with widely generous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals that include trade-in offers of up to $1000 a pop and a free storage upgrade from the base 256GB to the 512GB model!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder deals
- Free storage upgrade
- Free Z Flip 5 with $900 trade-in credit
- Exclusive colors and Bespoke models
To top it all off, Samsung extends absolutely the same Z Fold 5 preorder deals to its 2023 clamshell with a foldable display on the inside and a giant exterior screen - the Z Flip 5. Given that the Z Flip 5 is priced from $999.99, though, that $900 trade-in credit means you will be getting Samsung's best clamshell foldable to date for just $100.
Moreover, the $100 Z Flip 5 deal with trade-in can come for the 512GB model, too, since its base storage now starts from 256GB, and Samsung tacks on a free storage upgrade preorder deal until August 11!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 preorder deals
- Up to $650 trade-in credit for upgraders
- Next storage tier for free
- Exclusive colors
The newest Samsung tablet series - the top-shelf Tab S9 Ultra, the large Tab S9+, and the easier-to-handle Tab S9 - come with their own set of Galaxy Tab S9 preorder deals, too! Samsung is offering a free Tab S9 Ultra, S9+, and S9 storage upgrade as well, and adds a trade-in credit discount to lower the price of its coolest 2023 tablets for those who need to upgrade.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6 preorder deals will run for a limited time until its top 2023 gear is released on August 11, so you only have until then to profit from Samsung's generous discounts and exclusive offers!
