Preorder Samsung Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 with free storage and $1000 credit!

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer









Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! $1120 off (58%) Trade-in Gift $799 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for free with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $1000 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for free with the maximum trade. $1120 off (100%) Trade-in Gift $0 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy Tab S9 series with free storage upgrade! For the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Samsung's generous preorder offers include up to $650 trade-in credit, as well as a free storage upgrade, just like for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Get in only until August 11! $800 off (67%) Trade-in Gift $399 99 $1199 99 Pre-order at Samsung









Samsung 's new 2023 foldables got announced at its exciting Unpacked event and the preorder reservations period is now over, while the real preorder bonuses begin. If you missed the $50 reservation credit, fret not as Samsung has lined up such preorder deals that you won't regret pulling the trigger right now while preorders last!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals





Free storage upgrade

Up to $1000 trade-in credits

Exclusive colors

Exclusive 1TB storage version









Get buzzing for the preorder click, as Samsung just opened the 2023 foldable season with widely generous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals that include trade-in offers of up to $1000 a pop and a free storage upgrade from the base 256GB to the 512GB model!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder deals





Free storage upgrade

Free Z Flip 5 with $900 trade-in credit

with $900 trade-in credit Exclusive colors and Bespoke models





Z Fold 5 preorder deals to its 2023 clamshell with a foldable display on the inside and a giant exterior screen - the Z Flip 5 . Given that the Z Flip 5 is priced from $999.99, though, that $900 trade-in credit means you will be getting Samsung's best clamshell foldable to date for just $100.



Moreover, the $100 To top it all off, Samsung extends absolutely the samepreorder deals to its 2023 clamshell with a foldable display on the inside and a giant exterior screen - the. Given that theis priced from $999.99, though, that $900 trade-in credit means you will be getting Samsung's best clamshell foldable to date for just $100.Moreover, the $100 Z Flip 5 deal with trade-in can come for the 512GB model, too, since its base storage now starts from 256GB, and Samsung tacks on a free storage upgrade preorder deal until August 11!





Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 preorder deals





Up to $650 trade-in credit for upgraders

Next storage tier for free

Exclusive colors