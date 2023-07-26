Samsung Unpacked 2023 Live Blog: news on Z Fold 5 & Z Flip 5 announcement

Preslav Mladenov

We are only 4 hours away from Samsung's Unpacked event





The time is ticking, and we are getting closer and closer to Samsung's Unpacked event with every second. As we already mentioned, today, Samsung will announce a plethora of devices, and you are probably curious how you can watch all of the upcoming announcements.



Well, you can find the live stream of today's Unpacked event on Samsung's official YouTube channel. And since you are already here, you can watch the event directly from PhoneArena. We have embedded the video in this live blog, so all you need to do when the time comes is to tap the Play button.



As for when to sit on your couch and tap the Play button, here are the starting times across a few of the major cities around the globe:



Seoul, South Korea – 8:00 PM

New York, USA – 7:00 AM

San Francisco, USA – 4:00 AM

London, UK – 12:00 PM

Paris, France – 1:00 PM







