Best Buy is now offering record OnePlus 11 savings (with a catch)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Despite its very young age and very reasonable list price, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 11 powerhouse is essentially getting a cool new deal every few days or so. "Openly" sold for a little while with a "free" memory upgrade, the 6.7-inch Android flagship then included a gift card at both Best Buy and Amazon... again.
With those promotions nixed a second time in less than a month, Best Buy is now offering some unprecedented discounts... with a pretty significant string attached. The always affordable OnePlus 11 5G is cheaper than ever with upfront carrier activation, costing $549.99 instead of $699.99 in an entry-level 128GB configuration and $599.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space after a massive $200 markdown.
To be perfectly clear, these are still unlocked units you're looking at here that you'll be able to move from one mobile network operator to another with relative ease after initially making your choice, which can currently maximize your savings.
This is the kind of deal where everyone wins, from the retailer to the carrier to the user, with one of the overall best Android phones on the market going for its lowest prices yet with your choice of not just more or less storage space but also more (16GB) or less (8GB) memory.
Both variants, of course, come packing the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while also sporting an undeniably glorious Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support, as well as three great rear-facing cameras, a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging capabilities, and obviously, modern Android 13 software with OxygenOS 13 goodies on top.
At 550 bucks and up, the OnePlus 11 is pretty much unrivaled in terms of value for money even though it's arguably still not cheap enough to go up against the best budget phones out there.
