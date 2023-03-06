Best Buy is now offering record OnePlus 11 savings (with a catch)





With those promotions nixed a second time in less than a month , Best Buy is now offering some unprecedented discounts... with a pretty significant string attached. The always affordable OnePlus 11 5G is cheaper than ever with upfront carrier activation, costing $549.99 instead of $699.99 in an entry-level 128GB configuration and $599.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space after a massive $200 markdown.

OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Titan Black, Carrier Activation Required $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors, Carrier Activation Required $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





To be perfectly clear, these are still unlocked units you're looking at here that you'll be able to move from one mobile network operator to another with relative ease after initially making your choice, which can currently maximize your savings.





This is the kind of deal where everyone wins, from the retailer to the carrier to the user, with one of the overall best Android phones on the market going for its lowest prices yet with your choice of not just more or less storage space but also more (16GB) or less (8GB) memory.





Both variants, of course, come packing the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while also sporting an undeniably glorious Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support, as well as three great rear-facing cameras, a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging capabilities, and obviously, modern Android 13 software with OxygenOS 13 goodies on top.



