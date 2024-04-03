Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

You can now get one of the cheapest Surface Pro 9 models at a stupendous $350 discount

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can now get one of the cheapest Surface Pro 9 models at a stupendous $350 discount
The Surface Pro 10 is finally here... kind of, getting a business-exclusive launch a couple of weeks ago ahead of an expected expansion to the general public (with tweaked specs) in May. That obviously means the Surface Pro 9 is technically less attractive than ever before, a situation Best Buy wants to rectify today by offering a rare $350 discount on an Intel Core i5 configuration with 256 gigs of storage and 8GB RAM.

Is this a completely unprecedented price cut? To be perfectly honest, we've lost track of all the different sales run by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon in recent months on all the different versions of this 2022-released Windows 11 powerhouse, so we can't really say for sure.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color
$350 off (32%)
$749 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

What we do know is that Microsoft and Amazon can't match Best Buy's generosity at the time of this writing, at least as far as a graphite color option is concerned. We can also safely say that the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i5 inside is thebest tablet available for $749.99 today, even though that reduced price obviously doesn't cover a productivity-enhancing keyboard or creativity-encouraging stylus.

Until the Surface Pro 10 spreads its wings to the consumer retail channel, this bad boy is virtually unrivaled in terms of on-the-go productivity, as well as overall processing power. Granted, Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) giant also delivers in that latter department, costing however a lot more than its Windows-running rival in a 256GB storage variant.

Keep in mind that the Surface Pro 9 can do a more than adequate job of entertaining its users too, with a big, sharp, and smooth 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen equipped with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support, as well as uber-powerful 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. 

Last but not necessarily least, the battery life is also undeniably good enough to keep up with your needs during your commute to the office and even your honest day's work, at up to 15.5 hours between charges. Could this device be any better? The mass-oriented Surface Pro 10 will probably give us the answer soon, but regardless of that, the bang for buck right now is pretty much impossible to beat.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless