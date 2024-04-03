You can now get one of the cheapest Surface Pro 9 models at a stupendous $350 discount

Up Next:
The Surface Pro 10 is finally here... kind of, getting a business-exclusive launch a couple of weeks ago ahead of an expected expansion to the general public (with tweaked specs) in May. That obviously means the Surface Pro 9 is technically less attractive than ever before, a situation Best Buy wants to rectify today by offering a rare $350 discount on an Intel Core i5 configuration with 256 gigs of storage and 8GB RAM.
Is this a completely unprecedented price cut? To be perfectly honest, we've lost track of all the different sales run by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon in recent months on all the different versions of this 2022-released Windows 11 powerhouse, so we can't really say for sure.
What we do know is that Microsoft and Amazon can't match Best Buy's generosity at the time of this writing, at least as far as a graphite color option is concerned. We can also safely say that the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i5 inside is thebest tablet available for $749.99 today, even though that reduced price obviously doesn't cover a productivity-enhancing keyboard or creativity-encouraging stylus.
Until the Surface Pro 10 spreads its wings to the consumer retail channel, this bad boy is virtually unrivaled in terms of on-the-go productivity, as well as overall processing power. Granted, Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) giant also delivers in that latter department, costing however a lot more than its Windows-running rival in a 256GB storage variant.
Keep in mind that the Surface Pro 9 can do a more than adequate job of entertaining its users too, with a big, sharp, and smooth 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen equipped with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support, as well as uber-powerful 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.
Last but not necessarily least, the battery life is also undeniably good enough to keep up with your needs during your commute to the office and even your honest day's work, at up to 15.5 hours between charges. Could this device be any better? The mass-oriented Surface Pro 10 will probably give us the answer soon, but regardless of that, the bang for buck right now is pretty much impossible to beat.
