Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
How much are you willing to pay for a 2021-released smartphone in 2023? $400? $600? How about $999.99? That latter number may seem ridiculous when you consider that 2022's Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, for instance, currently starts at only $700 or so brand-new, but the Xperia Pro-I is not just any 2021 device.

Originally priced at a whopping $1,799.99 and unsurprisingly marked down to $1,099.99 pretty much the entire past holiday season, this vlogger-friendly bad boy is discounted by a record 800 bucks right now in an unlocked variant with no strings attached.

Sony Xperia PRO-I

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1660 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 4,500mAh Battery, MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Black, Free Sony Vlog Monitor Included
$800 off (44%) Gift
$999 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

On top of that, Best Buy is adding a $200-worth Sony vlog monitor as a nice deal sweetener at no extra charge, and while the Xperia Pro-I is still by no means what we'd call a traditionally affordable handset, its value for your money has certainly never been higher.

The key selling point here is without a doubt that absolutely bonkers 1-inch image sensor headlining a triple rear-facing camera system that doesn't exactly shine in the megapixel department. The enormous Exmor RS sensor itself only boasts a 12MP count, but its low-light photography (and videography) skills are virtually unrivaled in today's mobile industry.

Powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor that's obviously no longer the cream of the Android crop, the Xperia Pro-I does shine as far as storage and memory are concerned, packing a generous 512 and 12 gigs respectively, and believe it or not, you also get both a microSD card slot and good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack for extreme versatility and convenience.

The 6.5-inch OLED display, meanwhile, is a total stunner, with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio, buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology, and perhaps most impressively, a cutting-edge resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels.

No, this is not a perfect device, which might feel disappointing for a lot of folks who are not used to spend around a thousand dollars on a new phone every couple of years, but the very specific target audience of Sony's Pro-grade handsets may well find Best Buy's killer new deal truly and utterly irresistible.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
T-Mobile rumored to announce major changes to its wireless plans as soon as this Sunday
T-Mobile rumored to announce major changes to its wireless plans as soon as this Sunday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless