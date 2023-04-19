Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount

any





Originally priced at a whopping $1,799.99 and unsurprisingly marked down to $1,099.99 pretty much the entire past holiday season, this vlogger-friendly bad boy is discounted by a record 800 bucks right now in an unlocked variant with no strings attached.

Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1660 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 4,500mAh Battery, MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Black, Free Sony Vlog Monitor Included $800 off (44%) Gift $999 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy





On top of that, Best Buy is adding a $200-worth Sony vlog monitor as a nice deal sweetener at no extra charge, and while the Xperia Pro-I is still by no means what we'd call a traditionally affordable handset, its value for your money has certainly never been higher.





The key selling point here is without a doubt that absolutely bonkers 1-inch image sensor headlining a triple rear-facing camera system that doesn't exactly shine in the megapixel department. The enormous Exmor RS sensor itself only boasts a 12MP count, but its low-light photography (and videography) skills are virtually unrivaled in today's mobile industry.





Powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor that's obviously no longer the cream of the Android crop, the Xperia Pro-I does shine as far as storage and memory are concerned, packing a generous 512 and 12 gigs respectively, and believe it or not, you also get both a microSD card slot and good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack for extreme versatility and convenience.





The 6.5-inch OLED display, meanwhile, is a total stunner, with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio, buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology, and perhaps most impressively, a cutting-edge resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels.





No, this is not a perfect device, which might feel disappointing for a lot of folks who are not used to spend around a thousand dollars on a new phone every couple of years, but the very specific target audience of Sony 's Pro-grade handsets may well find Best Buy's killer new deal truly and utterly irresistible.