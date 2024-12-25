Best Christmas smartphone deals: Top Samsung, Google, Motorola, and OnePlus options for all budgets

You know what goes well with some nice Christmas turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy? A new phone. I bet that's not the first thing that crossed your mind when reading that question, but you are on a smartphone-centric website after all.





As a mobile tech-focused writer, I feel it is my duty to help you survive a Christmas dinner that's destined to get political and awkward by drawing your attention to some of the best ways you can use those gift cards and even the little money you may have left in your bank account after you finally finished shopping for the most thoughtful presents for all your loved ones.





Yes, many of the top holiday deals we've been telling you about for the last few weeks are still (or once again) available, and all you need to do to save big on many of the best phones out there today is... hurry.

These three best Christmas smartphone offers are unlikely to last long

Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue $250 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $350 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon







Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

You should probably hurry for Amazon's top Christmas smartphone deals too!

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black Color, Stylus Included $190 off (48%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Navy Color $75 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $300 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Bay Color $350 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black Color $400 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Here's where things get friendly for practically every possible budget. If your uncles and aunts were not particularly generous with their Amazon gift cards this Christmas, you can opt for a Moto G Stylus 5G mid-ranger from last year at an unbeatable price. If you can add a little cash of your own, the slightly higher-end (but non-stylus-supporting) Galaxy A35 5G is also slightly costlier after a killer discount of its own.





And then there's the business-friendly and security-focused Motorola ThinkPhone at an absolutely massive 43 percent discount, the Pixel 8 Pro sold for a whopping 35 percent less than usual, not to mention two ultra-high-end foldables at excellent prices. At this point in our Christmas smartphone deals roundup, you might be wondering if you should even read on, to which you'll get a resounding yes as an answer from me.

Check out these magical Best Buy Christmas promotions!

OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $350 off (44%) $449 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black and Glacier Blue Color Options $500 off (50%) $499 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Flowy Emerald and Silky Black Color Options $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options $150 off (14%) $949 $1099 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $350 off (27%) $949 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy



Recommended Stories

Whether you've gotten a Best Buy gift card as a Christmas present or simply prefer to do your shopping at this particular retailer rather than Amazon, Walmart, or Target, we've got six epic smartphone deals you should strongly consider... before they inevitably go away.





Yes, that S24 Ultra discount is so good that I just had to put it in this article twice, but if you can't afford Samsung's best (non-foldable) phone right now, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are without a doubt some of the greatest budget-friendly alternatives around.





Make way for a sizzling hot collection of festive Walmart bargains!

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Black, Vegan Leather, Prepaid, Locked to Straight Talk $109 off (73%) $39 88 $149 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Black, Prepaid, Locked to Straight Talk $99 off (55%) $79 88 $179 Buy at Walmart Apple iPhone 12 5G, 64GB Storage, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2532 x 1170 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP TrueDepth Front-Facing Camera with Night Mode, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Black, Prepaid, Locked to AT&T $100 off (25%) $299 $399 Buy at Walmart RedMagic 9S Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.8-Inch AMOLED Display with 2480 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,500mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Black $180 off (21%) $669 $849 Buy at Walmart





It's not about the quantity, but the quality of Walmart's top-notch Christmas smartphone deals. These include two crazy cheap handsets from Motorola and Samsung (that are unfortunately locked to a carrier not many of you probably prefer), a slightly costlier but also deliciously affordable iPhone 12 (designed for use on a much larger and more popular mobile network operator), and a lesser-known but incredibly sophisticated RedMagic flagship at a killer price in an unlocked variant.





Something for everyone? Not quite, but there is something for... a lot of different customers here, and that can only make us even happier than grandma's excessively alcoholic Christmas punch.

Let's wrap things up with four epic Target Christmas offers!

Motorola Moto G Play (2024) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 50MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Sapphire Blue Color $40 off (27%) $109 99 $149 99 Buy at Target Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Caramel Latte Color, Vegan Leather $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Target Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $100 off (20%) $399 $499 Buy at Target Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 32 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,500mAh Battery, 65W Charging Support, Misty Gray Color $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at Target





lifetime shopping season. On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... a Zenfone 11 Ultra . No, it doesn't rhyme, and no, it doesn't matter if you haven't ordered that phone in time to receive it by Christmas. I assure you, your true love will appreciate such a gift on any day of the year, and at a $200 discount, you'll make the deal of ashopping season.



