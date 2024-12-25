Best Christmas smartphone deals: Top Samsung, Google, Motorola, and OnePlus options for all budgets
You know what goes well with some nice Christmas turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy? A new phone. I bet that's not the first thing that crossed your mind when reading that question, but you are on a smartphone-centric website after all.
As a mobile tech-focused writer, I feel it is my duty to help you survive a Christmas dinner that's destined to get political and awkward by drawing your attention to some of the best ways you can use those gift cards and even the little money you may have left in your bank account after you finally finished shopping for the most thoughtful presents for all your loved ones.
Yes, many of the top holiday deals we've been telling you about for the last few weeks are still (or once again) available, and all you need to do to save big on many of the best phones out there today is... hurry.
These three best Christmas smartphone offers are unlikely to last long
I don't have an expiration date for any of these spectacular end-of-the-year promotions, but because 2024 is nearly over, you almost certainly have a few days tops to score the Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger at its highest ever discount, the extravagant Pixel 9 Pro Fold at its... least extravagant price yet, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a hard (although not impossible) to beat price.
Yes, the S24 Ultra has been cheaper a couple of times before today, but this is no time for digging up the past. And with the fast-approaching Galaxy S25 Ultra virtually guaranteed to cost even more than $1,300 at launch, I can't help but appreciate Samsung's current-gen super-flagship more than ever before.
You should probably hurry for Amazon's top Christmas smartphone deals too!
Here's where things get friendly for practically every possible budget. If your uncles and aunts were not particularly generous with their Amazon gift cards this Christmas, you can opt for a Moto G Stylus 5G mid-ranger from last year at an unbeatable price. If you can add a little cash of your own, the slightly higher-end (but non-stylus-supporting) Galaxy A35 5G is also slightly costlier after a killer discount of its own.
And then there's the business-friendly and security-focused Motorola ThinkPhone at an absolutely massive 43 percent discount, the Pixel 8 Pro sold for a whopping 35 percent less than usual, not to mention two ultra-high-end foldables at excellent prices. At this point in our Christmas smartphone deals roundup, you might be wondering if you should even read on, to which you'll get a resounding yes as an answer from me.
Check out these magical Best Buy Christmas promotions!
Recommended Stories
Whether you've gotten a Best Buy gift card as a Christmas present or simply prefer to do your shopping at this particular retailer rather than Amazon, Walmart, or Target, we've got six epic smartphone deals you should strongly consider... before they inevitably go away.
Yes, that S24 Ultra discount is so good that I just had to put it in this article twice, but if you can't afford Samsung's best (non-foldable) phone right now, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are without a doubt some of the greatest budget-friendly alternatives around.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also pretty great at a smaller discount justified by the young age of this Google-made colossus, while 2023's Motorola Edge+ and Razr+ are probably two of the best budget 5G phones available this Christmas.
Make way for a sizzling hot collection of festive Walmart bargains!
It's not about the quantity, but the quality of Walmart's top-notch Christmas smartphone deals. These include two crazy cheap handsets from Motorola and Samsung (that are unfortunately locked to a carrier not many of you probably prefer), a slightly costlier but also deliciously affordable iPhone 12 (designed for use on a much larger and more popular mobile network operator), and a lesser-known but incredibly sophisticated RedMagic flagship at a killer price in an unlocked variant.
Something for everyone? Not quite, but there is something for... a lot of different customers here, and that can only make us even happier than grandma's excessively alcoholic Christmas punch.
Let's wrap things up with four epic Target Christmas offers!
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... a Zenfone 11 Ultra. No, it doesn't rhyme, and no, it doesn't matter if you haven't ordered that phone in time to receive it by Christmas. I assure you, your true love will appreciate such a gift on any day of the year, and at a $200 discount, you'll make the deal of a lifetime shopping season.
Or you can play it... cheap with a low to mid-end Motorola at an amazing price. Last but certainly not least, the Pixel 8a can definitely be the Android mid-ranger of your dreams... if your dreams happen to revolve around Google stuff a lot. Now go on and enjoy the rest of your festive season while knowing that your last few hundreds of dollars were wisely spent!
