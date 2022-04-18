 Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Deals

Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price
Faced with a choice between last year's 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ and the newer, slightly smaller, and considerably more powerful 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus, it almost goes without saying what route you should take if you're in the market for a high-end (non-Ultra) Samsung handset right now.

Unless, of course, the older mobile powerhouse can be purchased at a price befitting its more advanced age, in which case the Galaxy S21 Plus could be weighed against the 6.4-inch Galaxy S21 FE by bargain-hunting speed junkies, easily prevailing as a pretty much unbeatable option.

That seemed to be the case for both Verizon and AT&T customers last week, and now Best Buy is going for Walmart's jugular with a killer new deal of its own aimed exclusively at T-Mobile subscribers. You can be a new or existing Magenta user, mind you, and monthly installment plans are not obligatory either, which we're sure is going to put a big smile on the faces of a lot of people who don't want to be tied to a specific carrier for two or three years.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

5G, 128GB, Phantom Black, T-Mobile Activation Required

$550 off (55%)
$449 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

What you will need to do is activate your ultra-affordable Galaxy S21+ 5G on an existing or new T-Mo account (with a new line of service), which will shave a whopping $550 off the jumbo-sized phone's $999.99 list price instantly and with no other strings attached whatsoever.

Naturally, if you prefer to cough up the remaining 450 bucks in 24 monthly payments of $18.74, you can also do that with no device trade-ins involved or number port-ins required.

While Best Buy doesn't mention anything about a potential expiration date for this very compelling promotion, there are a few things that suggest it's probably a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP. For starters, the Galaxy S21+ is no longer sold directly by its manufacturer in the US... in brand-new condition, while Samsung's "Re-Newed" prices are... not great.

Samsung Galaxy S21

5G, 128GB, Phantom Gray, T-Mobile Activation Required

$350 off (44%)
$449 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

Best Buy itself only has the T-Mobile-specific model in stock in a Phantom Black color and a single 128GB storage configuration at the time of this writing, and with the "vanilla" Samsung Galaxy S21 currently fetching the same exact $449.99 as its big brother, it's clearly just a matter of time until said big brother will vanish for good or significantly go up in price again.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S21+
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S21+
Feb 17, 2022, 8:09 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
5 years of camera evolution: S7 Edge vs S21+
featured
featured
5 years of camera evolution: S7 Edge vs S21+
Jul 20, 2021, 10:00 AM, by Viktor Yankov
Best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases
Best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases
Mar 12, 2021, 3:47 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Best Samsung Galaxy S21+ screen protectors
Best Samsung Galaxy S21+ screen protectors
Feb 08, 2021, 6:16 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.0
55%off $450 Special BestBuy $10 Special Walmart $1000 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

T-Mobile to launch a new basic plan, but it doesn't sound like much of a bargain
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
T-Mobile to launch a new basic plan, but it doesn't sound like much of a bargain
Does your current phone have a microSD slot and/or a 3.5mm audio jack? Results are in!
by Mariyan Slavov,  42
Does your current phone have a microSD slot and/or a 3.5mm audio jack? Results are in!
Google Little Signals aims to make your notifications Zen
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Google Little Signals aims to make your notifications Zen
Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 are cheaper than ever at Best Buy (brand-new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 are cheaper than ever at Best Buy (brand-new)
-$50
World's first 150W fast-charging flagship arrives on April 29
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
World's first 150W fast-charging flagship arrives on April 29
Google has the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on sale at $200 off with no trade-in
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Google has the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on sale at $200 off with no trade-in
-$200
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless