Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price

Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unless, of course, the older mobile powerhouse can be purchased at a price befitting its more advanced age, in which case the Galaxy S21 Plus could be weighed against the 6.4-inch Galaxy S21 FE by bargain-hunting speed junkies, easily prevailing as a pretty much unbeatable option.
That seemed to be the case for both Verizon and AT&T customers last week, and now Best Buy is going for Walmart's jugular with a killer new deal of its own aimed exclusively at T-Mobile subscribers. You can be a new or existing Magenta user, mind you, and monthly installment plans are not obligatory either, which we're sure is going to put a big smile on the faces of a lot of people who don't want to be tied to a specific carrier for two or three years.
What you will need to do is activate your ultra-affordable Galaxy S21+ 5G on an existing or new T-Mo account (with a new line of service), which will shave a whopping $550 off the jumbo-sized phone's $999.99 list price instantly and with no other strings attached whatsoever.
Naturally, if you prefer to cough up the remaining 450 bucks in 24 monthly payments of $18.74, you can also do that with no device trade-ins involved or number port-ins required.
While Best Buy doesn't mention anything about a potential expiration date for this very compelling promotion, there are a few things that suggest it's probably a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP. For starters, the Galaxy S21+ is no longer sold directly by its manufacturer in the US... in brand-new condition, while Samsung's "Re-Newed" prices are... not great.
Best Buy itself only has the T-Mobile-specific model in stock in a Phantom Black color and a single 128GB storage configuration at the time of this writing, and with the "vanilla" Samsung Galaxy S21 currently fetching the same exact $449.99 as its big brother, it's clearly just a matter of time until said big brother will vanish for good or significantly go up in price again.
