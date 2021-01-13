Samsung Galaxy S21+ screen protectors - every available option

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



The term “best” is subjective to some extent but over the years this spot has been occupied by ZAGG products. The Glass Elite series is our all-time favorite, as it offers one of the most complete screen protection options on the market. ZAGG’s top model - the Glass Elite VisionGuard+ - combines various levels of protection. You get the ion-exchange tempered aluminosilicate glass itself, which stands at the top of the tempered glass’ food chain, regarding durability and scratch-resistance.



Then comes the antimicrobial protection - the Glass Elite VisionGuard+ Galaxy S21 screen protector has a special coating that kills up to 95% of human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria on your screen. Last but not least, there’s the VisionGuard+ tech - it filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) light and protects your eyes. If you want the absolute best for your Galaxy S21+, get this one.



Samsung Galaxy S21+ privacy screen protectors

Personal privacy became a significant consideration in the past few years. With big tech companies leaking personal data left and right, it’s really hard to feel safe in the modern tech world. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why privacy screen protectors have been on the rise lately. They use clever but old and simple technology to do their magic - a special polarization layer that makes the display unreadable when viewed from a certain angle.



You can get screen protectors with this option from almost every big manufacturer, including ZAGG, Belkin, Insignia, and more. There are some caveats, though. If you put a polarization layer on your screen, you’ll need to look at it dead-on straight, otherwise, the image will be far from perfect. There’s also some brightness loss (nothing major) and funny image artifacts may occur. If you frequently access sensitive information on your phone, though, the aforementioned drawbacks are a small price to be paid for the additional peace of mind.



Samsung Galaxy S21+ flexible polymer screen protectors

Flexible polymer screen protectors can make life a lot easier when it comes to curved displays. Now, the display of the Galaxy S21+ is flat, so any installation advantages over tempered glass screen protectors are negated. There are still merits to the plastic screen protector design. First, some models offer clever self-healing coatings, which can eradicate light scratches over time. The next big advantage is the price, of course.



Plastic screen protectors are quite cheap and you can get a pack of three or six sheets for just a couple of bucks. Six sheets will last you well over the lifecycle of the device itself, so it’s not a bad option, especially if you’re on a budget. You can find these plastic screen protectors online - ESR already offers its Liquid Skin screen protector pack for the Galaxy S21+, and there are other options from less known brands.



Samsung Galaxy S21+ tempered glass screen protectors

