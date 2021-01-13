Samsung Galaxy S21+ screen protectors - every available option
The vanilla Galaxy S21 gears to be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date, and maybe this has something to do with the lack of a charging adapter in the retail box. Samsung is clearly following in Apple’s footsteps, and another shocking omission proves that. The Galaxy S21 series doesn't offer microSD card support.
The design of the Galaxy S21 series has been refreshed as well. The big square camera bump of the S20 series is gone, replaced by a streamlined solution that flows into the frame of the phones, creating a unique and quite pleasant design. Official Galaxy S21 press images have already leaked, along with some color options and you can already register for a pre-order, so it’s only natural to think about accessories at this point.
Going for flat displays in the Galaxy S21 and S21+ means that screen protectors will be flat this year, resulting in easier installation and possibly more affordable prices. But let’s address one question first.
Will Galaxy S20+ screen protectors fit the Galaxy S21+?
This one is a bit complicated. The display size is identical in both models - 6.2”, but the new Galaxy S21+ sports a flat panel. You can probably take an S20+ plastic screen protector (if you have one of those lying around) and slap it on the S21+, and it might actually fit. The Galaxy S21+ is slightly wider than the S20+ but that’s because the screen doesn’t curve around the body.
Of course, hard tempered glass screen protectors won’t fit because you can’t “flatten” the edges without breaking them. In either case, buying a new screen protector made specifically for the Galaxy S21+ is the safest bet. But what are the options?
Best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protector overall?
The term “best” is subjective to some extent but over the years this spot has been occupied by ZAGG products. The Glass Elite series is our all-time favorite, as it offers one of the most complete screen protection options on the market. ZAGG’s top model - the Glass Elite VisionGuard+ - combines various levels of protection. You get the ion-exchange tempered aluminosilicate glass itself, which stands at the top of the tempered glass’ food chain, regarding durability and scratch-resistance.
Then comes the antimicrobial protection - the Glass Elite VisionGuard+ Galaxy S21 screen protector has a special coating that kills up to 95% of human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria on your screen. Last but not least, there’s the VisionGuard+ tech - it filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) light and protects your eyes. If you want the absolute best for your Galaxy S21+, get this one.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ privacy screen protectors
Personal privacy became a significant consideration in the past few years. With big tech companies leaking personal data left and right, it’s really hard to feel safe in the modern tech world. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why privacy screen protectors have been on the rise lately. They use clever but old and simple technology to do their magic - a special polarization layer that makes the display unreadable when viewed from a certain angle.
You can get screen protectors with this option from almost every big manufacturer, including ZAGG, Belkin, Insignia, and more. There are some caveats, though. If you put a polarization layer on your screen, you’ll need to look at it dead-on straight, otherwise, the image will be far from perfect. There’s also some brightness loss (nothing major) and funny image artifacts may occur. If you frequently access sensitive information on your phone, though, the aforementioned drawbacks are a small price to be paid for the additional peace of mind.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ flexible polymer screen protectors
Flexible polymer screen protectors can make life a lot easier when it comes to curved displays. Now, the display of the Galaxy S21+ is flat, so any installation advantages over tempered glass screen protectors are negated. There are still merits to the plastic screen protector design. First, some models offer clever self-healing coatings, which can eradicate light scratches over time. The next big advantage is the price, of course.
Plastic screen protectors are quite cheap and you can get a pack of three or six sheets for just a couple of bucks. Six sheets will last you well over the lifecycle of the device itself, so it’s not a bad option, especially if you’re on a budget. You can find these plastic screen protectors online - ESR already offers its Liquid Skin screen protector pack for the Galaxy S21+, and there are other options from less known brands.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ tempered glass screen protectors
Tempered glass has been the most popular option when it comes to screen protectors, and for quite some time, too. It’s not surprising at all, given the fact that these screen protectors offer great hardness and scratch resistance at moderate prices. Basically, it’s almost like you put another glass on top of your screen. With the flat display of the Galaxy S21+, tempered glass protectors are as easy to install as plastic ones, another reason to opt for this kind of protection.
Variety is the other key factor with tempered glass protectors. They come in different designs, with different features and extras. Some sport black borders and cover the whole front of the phone, others have a cutout or a notch for the selfie camera, not to mention the different coatings and glass treatments available.
If you don’t mind spending a bit more money, go for a screen protector with an antimicrobial coating. This is a very useful feature in the current pandemic situation. Another thing to look out for is the UV curing option. These screen protectors use special glues that harden under ultraviolet light. This means you can perfectly align and install your protector without worrying that the adhesive will dry out before you’re done. These UV curing screen protectors were extremely popular with curved screens but even with flat ones, it’s a nice option to have.