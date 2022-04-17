 Samsung wants you to pay $1,000 for a refurbished Galaxy S21 Ultra (without trade) - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Android

Samsung wants you to pay $1,000 for a refurbished Galaxy S21 Ultra (without trade)

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung wants you to pay $1,000 for a refurbished Galaxy S21 Ultra (without trade)
Starting next Friday, April 22nd, Samsung will be adding the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to its Re-newed line of refurbished handsets available from its online store. Samsung launched this line last year with the Galaxy S20 series and on April 28th, the Galaxy S21 series will be available from its Re-newed line via carriers and retail stores.

With pre-orders available to consumers now, we have a chance to look at the pricing for these refurbished handsets. Did we mention that they are refurbs? Because you never would know that simply by looking at the pricing which is $1,000 for a 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, $850 for the 128GB Galaxy S21+, and $675 for the 128GB Galaxy S21.

Remember when new phones first crossed the $1,000 barrier? And now refurbished models a year old are also crossing that same barrier. But if you come up with an eligible trade, you can take up to $450 off the price of each refurbished unit. So let's reiterate the pricing including the cost if you finance over 36 months:

  • 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra-$1,000 or $550 with an eligible trade ($27.78 a month over 3 years or 36 monthly payments of $15.28 with a trade).
  • 128GB Galaxy S21+-$850 or $400 with an eligible trade ($23.62 a month over 3 years or 36 monthly payments of $11.12 with a trade).
  • 128GB Galaxy S21-$675 or $225 with an eligible trade ($18.76 a month over 3 years or 36 monthly payments of $6.26 with a trade).
All of the phones in the Certified Re-Newed program come with a one-year warranty and are "thoroughly inspected and updated to like-new condition in a Samsung factory with certified Samsung parts and a new battery."

The difference between the $1,000 price of the refurbished 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra and a new unit of the phone is only $200.So either the refurbished model is ridiculously priced OR the price of a new Galaxy S21 Ultra is underpriced. We'd go with the former.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.7
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
