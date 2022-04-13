 Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360 - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360
With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.

But the 6.7-inch S21+ 5G can be yours right now for as little as 360 bucks, which should make plenty of speed-addicted bargain hunters ignore the somewhat advanced age of this jumbo-sized Snapdragon 888 powerhouse.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

5G, 128GB, Black, Verizon, 36-Month Installment Plan

$10 /mo
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy S21+

5G, 128GB, AT&T, Various Colors, 36-Month Installment Plan

$10 /mo
Buy at Walmart

That's less than what all the major US retailers and carriers are currently charging for the undeniably inferior Galaxy S21 FE, so you probably won't be shocked to find out the killer new Walmart promotion comes with one key condition.

If you want a $360 Galaxy S21 Plus equipped with 5G connectivity, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and an 8GB RAM count, you'll have to choose between Verizon and AT&T and pay that $360 in the form of 36 monthly installments.

In other words, you're looking at coughing up a measly 10 bucks a month for a full three years regardless of which of those two operators you'll end up opting for, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you don't need to trade anything in, port in an existing number from a different carrier, or even open a new line of service (as far as we can tell) to claim this absolute bargain.

Besides, we're pretty sure no one is going to stop you from paying off the full 360 bucks if you want to break free of your carrier obligations right off the bat. Just don't expect to be able to use the handset on a different network immediately after doing that.

Since the Galaxy S21+ no longer seems to be available directly from Samsung, Verizon, or AT&T, Walmart is unlikely to keep this amazing and, as far as we know, completely unprecedented deal around for long. 

The phone is already out of stock at the retailer in a couple of different colors in a Big Red-specific variant, so it definitely feels like a good idea to hurry up and pull the trigger ASAP if you can live with early 2021 ultra-high-end hardware... and stellar software support, which shouldn't really be a problem at $360.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S21+
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S21+
Feb 17, 2022, 8:09 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs OnePlus 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs OnePlus 9 Pro
Mar 27, 2021, 1:53 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Jan 25, 2021, 7:39 AM, by Daniel Petrov
5 years of camera evolution: S7 Edge vs S21+
featured
featured
5 years of camera evolution: S7 Edge vs S21+
Jul 20, 2021, 10:00 AM, by Viktor Yankov

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.0
  Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 4800 mAh
  OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless