Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

But the 6.7-inch S21+ 5G can be yours right now for as little as 360 bucks, which should make plenty of speed-addicted bargain hunters ignore the somewhat advanced age of this jumbo-sized Snapdragon 888 powerhouse.





That's less than what all the major US retailers and carriers are currently charging for the undeniably inferior Galaxy S21 FE , so you probably won't be shocked to find out the killer new Walmart promotion comes with one key condition.





If you want a $360 Galaxy S21 Plus equipped with 5G connectivity, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and an 8GB RAM count, you'll have to choose between Verizon and AT&T and pay that $360 in the form of 36 monthly installments.





In other words, you're looking at coughing up a measly 10 bucks a month for a full three years regardless of which of those two operators you'll end up opting for, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you don't need to trade anything in, port in an existing number from a different carrier, or even open a new line of service (as far as we can tell) to claim this absolute bargain.





Besides, we're pretty sure no one is going to stop you from paying off the full 360 bucks if you want to break free of your carrier obligations right off the bat. Just don't expect to be able to use the handset on a different network immediately after doing that.





Since the Galaxy S21+ no longer seems to be available directly from Samsung , Verizon, or AT&T, Walmart is unlikely to keep this amazing and, as far as we know, completely unprecedented deal around for long.





The phone is already out of stock at the retailer in a couple of different colors in a Big Red-specific variant, so it definitely feels like a good idea to hurry up and pull the trigger ASAP if you can live with early 2021 ultra-high-end hardware... and stellar software support, which shouldn't really be a problem at $360.





