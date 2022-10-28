Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even if you have no idea how much a sophisticated device like the early 2022-released Galaxy S22 Ultra is supposed to cost these days or how bad Android flagship prices have gotten in the last couple of years, it's easy to guess $399.99 makes for a phenomenal steal.
That's even more true if we talk about a 256GB storage configuration rather than a 128 gig entry-level variant, although it's equally easy to anticipate such an outstanding deal comes with a few strings attached. For one thing, you'll need to hurry, as this particular "Samsung Week" promotion is only set to last 24 hours (and counting), and more importantly, you'll have to trade in a Galaxy S21 Ultra in "good" condition to score the maximum $900 discount.
There's no other phone right now that qualifies for a generous $800 "enhanced" trade-in credit, but if you own a Galaxy S21+, Z Fold 3, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, S21, Note 20, S20 Ultra, Note 10+, iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, or 12 Pro, you can also slash a substantial $400 to $730 off the S22 Ultra's list price.
Samsung is even offering "enhanced" trade-in credits of up to $500 for cracked devices (from the above list), with a cool $100 rebate "instantly" dropping the 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G from $1,299.99 to $1,199.99 to begin with.
Digital hoarders can take their total savings up to as much as 950 bucks on an S22 Ultra with a hefty 512 gigs of internal storage space under the exact same conditions, looking at coughing up as little as $449.99 at the end of the day (and by the end of today)... with an S21 Ultra trade-in.
If your aim is to keep your holiday spending to a minimum without jumping through any hoops, it essentially goes without saying that this deal is not right for you, with much better ones both in the rearview mirror and presumably around the corner.
But if you do happen to have a recent Galaxy high-ender or iPhone in good working condition and you've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to "enhance" your trade-in value, now might be the ideal time to pull the trigger.
