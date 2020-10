What laptop deals to expect on Black Friday 2020

Will the Apple MacBook be on sale for Black Friday?

Just like every other year, Apple will run its own Black Friday sale, but we're expecting many of the deals to be available through other retailers as well. As a matter of fact, Best Buy is running a sale on several Apple MacBook Pro models, so if you can't wait for Black Friday, you'll find below some interesting deals.













Although we're still a month away from this year's Black Friday , many retailers have already started to tease us with promotions ahead of the massive sale event that will take place on November 27. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and a few others are already putting out pre-Black Friday deals that might not be returning when the sale actually begins.We're here to let you know about the best pre-Black Friday deals, and once the main event starts, the most important Black Friday offers coming from all major US retailers. We'll update the article with fresh new deals once they go live, so you'll be seeing it at the top of our news feed from time to time.