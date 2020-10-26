iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

What laptop deals to expect on Black Friday 2020

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 26, 2020, 1:17 AM
Although we're still a month away from this year's Black Friday, many retailers have already started to tease us with promotions ahead of the massive sale event that will take place on November 27. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and a few others are already putting out pre-Black Friday deals that might not be returning when the sale actually begins.

We're here to let you know about the best pre-Black Friday deals, and once the main event starts, the most important Black Friday offers coming from all major US retailers. We'll update the article with fresh new deals once they go live, so you'll be seeing it at the top of our news feed from time to time.


Will the Apple MacBook be on sale for Black Friday?


Just like every other year, Apple will run its own Black Friday sale, but we're expecting many of the deals to be available through other retailers as well. As a matter of fact, Best Buy is running a sale on several Apple MacBook Pro models, so if you can't wait for Black Friday, you'll find below some interesting deals.

Apple MacBook 12" Pre-Owned Laptop - Intel Core m3 - 8GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive - Space Gray

$800
$850
Buy at BestBuy
-$120
off

Apple Macbook Pro 13.3" Pre-owned Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive - Silver

$800
$920
Buy at BestBuy
-$100
off

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Flash Storage - Silver

$900
$1000
Buy at BestBuy
-$500
off

Apple MacBook Pro 13" Intel Core i5 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - Space Gray

$1800
$2300
Buy at BestBuy
-$280
off

Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Intel Core i9 - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon Pro 560X - 512GB SSD - Silver

$2520
$2800
Buy at BestBuy

Apple MacBook Air 11.6" Pre-Owned Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 4GB Memory - 128GB Flash Storage - Silver

$625
$660
Buy at BestBuy

Expected Black Friday deals on gaming laptops


Among the most expensive Windows-powered laptops on the market, gaming laptops will be heavily discounted on Black Friday. You'll be able to choose from multiple brands that have been focusing on gaming laptops for quite a while, including Asus, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and more. 

-$200
off

Razer Blade 15 Advanced 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - 512GB SSD - Black

$2400
$2600
Buy at BestBuy
-$100
off

Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6" Gaming 4K Ultra HD Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 - 512GB SSD - Black

$2200
$2300
Buy at BestBuy
-$200
off

Alienware m17 R3 17.3" FHD Gaming Notebook - 300Hz - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - 1TB SSD - Lunar Light

$2050
$2250
Buy at BestBuy
-$500
off

Gigabyte Aero 15 Intel Core i7 - 16GB - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 With Max-Q - 512GB HDD - Black

$2000
$2500
Buy at BestBuy
-$400
off

Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6" 4K OLED Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 - 512GB SSD - 16GB Memory - Mercury White

$1900
$2300
Buy at BestBuy
-$200
off

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - 512GB SSD

$1900
$2100
Buy at BestBuy
-$300
off

Gigabyte Aorus 15P Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q - 512GB SSD

$1400
$1700
Buy at BestBuy
-$250
off

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 AMD Ryzen 9 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q - 1TB SSD

$1200
$1450
Buy at BestBuy
-$200
off

Gigabyte Aorus 5 Intel Core i7 - 16GB - NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti - 512GB SSD

$1200
$1400
Buy at BestBuy
-$200
off

HP OMEN AMD Ryzen 7 - 8GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti - 512GB SSD

$1050
$1250
Buy at BestBuy

Discounts on Chromebooks for Black Friday: our predictions


We strongly recommend those looking for buy a Chromebook to wait for Black Friday, since that's when companies like Asus, Google, HP, Lenovo and Samsung offer the biggest discounts on these laptops. We expect great deals on some of the most popular Chromebooks such as the Pixelbook Go and Samsung Chromebook Plus v2.

