Huawei Watch Fit 3 Review: Third Time's the Charm





Huawei Watch Fit 3 Bands & Size

One size to rule them all







The Huawei Watch Fit 3 comes in just one size, which is 43.2 × 36.3 × 9.9 mm. Thanks to the square-ish design, it looks good on most wrists, barring the most extreme cases.



The band situation at the moment is pretty vanilla. As we already discussed, there are four silicon (fluoroelastomer) straps—Green, White, Pink, and Black—for the regular models. The Leather model uses metal lugs and two different strap materials - leather and nylon.



If you opt for the Leather version, you will be able to fit standard 20mm straps, the ones with a pin and a quick-release mechanism, so I highly recommend that version if you like to change your style often.



Huawei Watch Fit 3 Software & Features

Harmony and balance













Swiping up from the home screen brings notifications up, swiping down takes you to a quick setting menu, left is a smart assistant, and swiping right goes through different tiles that you can customize, add, or remove (you can have a total of six active).



The rotating crown takes you to the main menu and back to the home screen if you're anywhere else inside the software, while the button below the crown can be mapped to pretty much anything you want (it takes you to workouts by default). Here are some of the new features on the Watch Fit 3.



Enhanced sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and fitness tracking



The Watch Fit 3 comes with Huawei's TruSeen, TruSport, and TruSleep technologies. TruSeen 5.5 brings more precise cardiovascular readings for analyzing workout performance and daily health, based on AI algorithms and work with various Chinese health organizations.



TruSleep 4.0 provides detailed sleep information, such as sleep structure, sleep quality, and sleep health, including newly displayed physiological indicators during sleep like heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and breathing rate. It's an upgrade of the previous version found in all Huawei watches, and it works really well.



TruSport is Huawei's fitness tracking technology, and in the Watch Fit 3, it introduces four new modes: football, basketball, padel, and e-sports. There are over 100 sports modes, including indoor and outdoor activities, and you can also use personalized training plans based on the user’s Running Ability Index (RAI), which include pace, heart rate, running distance, and other key factors.



New Stay Fit App



There's a brand new Stay Fit app that helps you control your weight. If you've ever used such apps (LoseIt, MyFitnessPal, etc.), you will find yourselves in familiar territory. The app lets you set a goal weight, log your meals, and track your calories throughout the day. It automatically adds the burnt callories from exercises and shows everything in a nice and comprehensive way.



Activity Ring Tracker



Huawei previously used a system called Health Clovers to track your progress at various tasks throughout the day (hydration, exercises, step count, sleep, etc.), but the Watch Fit 3 introduces a new system called Activity Ring Tracker.



The Huawei Watch Fit 3 runs on Huawei's proprietary operating system, Harmony OS (version 4.2.0), and you pair it to your phone using the Huawei Health app. This app can be found on the App Store and Google Play Store as well, so the old software hurdles have been alleviated.



Huawei Watch Fit 3 Battery and Charging Solid battery life, frustrating charging method



The Huawei Watch Fit 3 comes with a hefty 400mAh battery inside, which should translate to a long and healthy battery life. Huawei cites up to 10 days (7 days typical) on a single charge, and I was able to get out five days of heavy use out of the watch, including several hours of GPS tracked exercises every day, a couple of calls, sleep tracking, and continuous heart-rate monitoring.



Huawei Watch Fit 3 Storage and Performance

Huawei doesn't say specifically how much storage the Watch Fit 3 has available, but if you try to add more songs than the watch can take, a message pops up saying, "The watch only has 1520MB of storage available."



That's enough for about 300 songs with decent quality, so bear this in mind when you're deciding on buying the Fit 3, especially if you want a music background for your training sessions.



Performance-wise, the watch works fairly smoothly. There's an occasional millisecond of hesitation from time to time, but it's not something that will drive you crazy. The GPS lock is fast, and scrolling through tiles on the home screen is also pretty smooth.





Huawei Watch Fit 3 Voice Calls and Haptics







The call audio is loud and clear, and the other side can also hear what you're saying even in a noisy environment. You can also use the speaker to play music and listen to the guidance of your personal trainers when you sweat away that winter belly.



You can use the Huawei Watch Fit 3 to make and receive calls, but only through Bluetooth pairing. Meaning, you're using the watch more like a Bluetooth headset/speaker. That being said, the quality of the speaker and mic in this watch is really good.



Huawei Watch Fit 3 Competitors

The obvious one here is the Apple Watch SE, as you might've guessed. The SE is much more expensive, especially in Europe (starting at €279.00, which is almost twice as expensive), and to be fair, you don't get much added value for that kind of money.



Another close competitor would be the Fitbit Versa 4, which costs almost the same and also comes with very similar features. The Watch Fit 3 has a better display and better UI experience due to the rotating crown, so there's also that.



You can go cheaper with the Garmin Venu Sq if you don't care much about a high-res display and modern UI. The watch offers a similar square design, GPS tracking, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's expertise in fitness tracking.



Huawei Watch Fit 3 Summary and Final Verdict



There's a lot to like about this device, from the very bright and crisp AMOLED screen to the excellent build quality and the extensive health and fitness tracking capabilities. The battery life is also great; even if you push the watch to its absolute limits, you'll still get a couple of days on a single charge.



