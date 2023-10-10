Prime Day 2023 Samsung phone deals: top offers on Galaxy phones are here!
Amazon Prime Day in July is long gone. Today, however, we welcome the second Prime Day this year, known as the Prime Big Deal Days! The big shopping event is already live, and it allows shoppers to save big on the hottest and most popular Samsung phones.
Just like the last Prime Day, there's no shortage of Prime Day Pixel phone discounts to take advantage of this October. Amazingly, there even are some exciting Prime Day iPhone offers to take advantage of right now.
That said, the second Prime Day event is an ideal time to get a Samsung phone at a bargain price. Already, discounts on Galaxy S23 series are hovering above the $100 mark, while the new Samsung foldables have got even more handsome markdowns. To give you a taste of just how good deals are, we'll just say that Prime members can now get the Z Fold 5 at $400 off!
As always, we'll stay with you throughout the shopping spree, helping you pick the ideal Samsung smartphone and complete your ecosystem with great deals on Galaxy Tab during Prime Day in October.
Of course, not just phones and tablets by Samsung are discounted right now. So, those of you who are looking for a new wearable can check out our dedicated October Prime Day Galaxy Watch offers page. In addition, don't forget that Samsung phones won't be the only ones to receive mind-blowing discounts, for many other October Prime Day phone deals will make an appearance at some point during the event.
Without further ado, let's dive in the virtual world of deals! Check out the top deals that are live now and jump along to check out the other cool offers we've got in store for you.
Galaxy S23 Prime Day deals to grab this October
If you want a Galaxy S23 model at a discounted price, we suggest you pay attention to Amazon and Best Buy during the big shopping spree. Of course, it's sensible to keep an eye on Samsung.com. Usually, the official store is the best place to get an enhanced trade-in discount for a new device.
Right now, Amazon has awesome deals going on for the entire Galaxy S23 family. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available for $200 less, while the vanilla Galaxy S23 is $150 cheaper at the retailer. In other words, now's the perfect time to get a Galaxy S23 phone at a bargain!
Best Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Prime Day discounts to take advantage of this October
Last Prime Day, we saw the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 at discounted prices on Amazon and Samsung. This Prime Day, we've got the newer iterations, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 sporting exciting discounts. Right now, Amazon allows Prime members the chance to save $400 on the foldable smartphone with 512GB of storage.
The 256GB Z Flip 5 is also heavily discounted right now, offered at $200 off its price tag. And if you're a fan of trade-in deals, you might want to check out Samsung.com's offer on the Z Fold 5, which is now available at $1,000 off with an enhanced trade-in credit.
Best Galaxy A series Prime Day discounts this October
Phones from the Galaxy A series are highly desired as they offer a flagship-like experience at much more affordable prices. The last Prime Day event in July, we saw the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at $50 off on Amazon. The previous version was also heavily discounted at the retailer, offered at $100 cheaper prices.
Right now, we've got great deals going on for Galaxy A models, too. Presently, the Galaxy A54 is $120 cheaper on Amazon, but only Prime members can take advantage of the offer. Check out this and other exciting deals below.
Galaxy S22 and older Galaxy flagship Prime Day in October deals
Of course, new models weren't the only ones to get massive discounts last Amazon Prime Day. The situation is pretty much the same right now. Alongside the most popular flagship phones, we also have models from the S22 sporting exciting discounts. The Galaxy S22, for example, is $100 cheaper at Amazon, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently some $200 off its regular price tag.
If you don't mind getting a refurbished device, you might want to check out the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a refurbished version of which currently goes for 57% less at Amazon. As you probably know, renewed items are backed by a 90-day guarantee.
To get the most out of Prime Day at Amazon, you will need a Prime membership. Check out our dedicated "Is Amazon Prime membership worth it?" post for a deep dive.
Things that are NOT allowed: