Prime Day 2023 Samsung phone deals: top offers on Galaxy phones are here!

Amazon Prime Day in July is long gone. Today, however, we welcome the second Prime Day this year, known as the Prime Big Deal Days! The big shopping event is already live, and it allows shoppers to save big on the hottest and most popular Samsung phones.  

Just like the last Prime Day, there's no shortage of Prime Day Pixel phone discounts to take advantage of this October. Amazingly, there even are some exciting Prime Day iPhone offers to take advantage of right now. 

That said, the second Prime Day event is an ideal time to get a Samsung phone at a bargain price. Already, discounts on Galaxy S23 series are hovering above the $100 mark, while the new Samsung foldables have got even more handsome markdowns. To give you a taste of just how good deals are, we'll just say that Prime members can now get the Z Fold 5 at $400 off!

As always, we'll stay with you throughout the shopping spree, helping you pick the ideal Samsung smartphone and complete your ecosystem with great deals on Galaxy Tab during Prime Day in October

Of course, not just phones and tablets by Samsung are discounted right now. So, those of you who are looking for a new wearable can check out our dedicated October Prime Day Galaxy Watch offers page. In addition, don't forget that Samsung phones won't be the only ones to receive mind-blowing discounts, for many other October Prime Day phone deals will make an appearance at some point during the event.

Without further ado, let's dive in the virtual world of deals! Check out the top deals that are live now and jump along to check out the other cool offers we've got in store for you.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, 512GB at Samsung: up to $750 off enhanced trade-in credit

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, 512GB is now available at a lower price on Samsung. The phone sells for $180 less, but trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $750 on your new smartphone.
$930 off (67%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1379 99


Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available at a lower price on Amazon. Right now, the clamshell foldable smartphone is $200 cheaper than usual. This deal is for the 256GB variant. Get it now and enjoy your savings.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99


Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Save at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (2023) is currently discounted at Samsung. The device goes for $75 less without a trade-in. And if you have an older gadget to trade in, you can save up to $275 as a trade-in credit. Take advantage while you can.
$350 off (78%) Trade-in
$99 99
$449 99


Jump to section:

Galaxy S23 Prime Day deals to grab this October


If you want a Galaxy S23 model at a discounted price, we suggest you pay attention to Amazon and Best Buy during the big shopping spree. Of course, it's sensible to keep an eye on Samsung.com. Usually, the official store is the best place to get an enhanced trade-in discount for a new device.

Right now, Amazon has awesome deals going on for the entire Galaxy S23 family. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available for $200 less, while the vanilla Galaxy S23 is $150 cheaper at the retailer. In other words, now's the perfect time to get a Galaxy S23 phone at a bargain!

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, 256GB, is 21% cheaper at Amazon

Don't miss out on the chance to save $250 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The deal is live at Amazon and applies to the handset with 256GB of internal storage space.
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99


Galaxy S23+: save $200 at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days is LIVE, and with it, you get the chance to save $200 on the Galaxy S23+. Take advantage of the Amazon deal and enjoy your savings.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99


Get the Galaxy S23+ at Samsung with up to $615 trade-in credit

The Galaxy S23+ is currently available at Samsung.com at a lower price. The smartphone is available with a free storage upgrade right now. But if you have an eligible device to trade in, you can get up to $615 off with a trade-in credit.
$715 off (64%) Trade-in
$404 99
$1119 99


Galaxy S23: now $150 cheaper at Amazon

The Galaxy S23 is also on sale right now. Presently, the device goes for $150 less than usual at Amazon. This is the 128GB configuration. Don't miss out.
$150 off (19%)
$649 99
$799 99

 

Best Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Prime Day discounts to take advantage of this October


Last Prime Day, we saw the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 at discounted prices on Amazon and Samsung. This Prime Day, we've got the newer iterations, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 sporting exciting discounts. Right now, Amazon allows Prime members the chance to save $400 on the foldable smartphone with 512GB of storage. 

The 256GB Z Flip 5 is also heavily discounted right now, offered at $200 off its price tag. And if you're a fan of trade-in deals, you might want to check out Samsung.com's offer on the Z Fold 5, which is now available at $1,000 off with an enhanced trade-in credit.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: now $200 cheaper at Amazon

Right now, you have a limited chance to save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage. The smartphone is discounted at Amazon. Grab it now and save big.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99


Save $500 on a 512GB Z Fold 5 at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 with massive 512GB storage is also on sale at Amazon right now. The smartphone is currently $500 cheaper at the retailer. Don't miss out.
$400 off (21%)
$1519 99
$1919 99


The Galaxy Z Fold 5: save $1,000 with an enhanced trade-in

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently $1,000 cheaper with an enhanced trade-in at Samsung.com. The device arrives with a free Slim S-pen Case right now. Take advantage while you can.
$1000 off (56%) Trade-in Gift
$799 99
$1799 99


Best Galaxy A series Prime Day discounts this October


Phones from the Galaxy A series are highly desired as they offer a flagship-like experience at much more affordable prices. The last Prime Day event in July, we saw the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at $50 off on Amazon. The previous version was also heavily discounted at the retailer, offered at $100 cheaper prices.

Right now, we've got great deals going on for Galaxy A models, too. Presently, the Galaxy A54 is $120 cheaper on Amazon, but only Prime members can take advantage of the offer. Check out this and other exciting deals below.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $120 OFF at Amazon

One of Samsung's best mid-rangers is also on sale right now. This Prime Day in October Amazon allows you to save $120 on this amazing mid-range device.
$120 off (27%)
$329 99
$449 99


The Galaxy A32 5G is now 18% cheaper at Amazon

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly handset, we suggest you get the Galaxy A32 5G at Amazon. The retailer allows trade-ins that can help you save even more on your new phone.
$54 off (18%)
$245 68
$299 99


Get the 5G-enabled Galaxy A23 and save 8% this Prime Day

The Galaxy A23 5G is currently discounted at Amazon. Right now, the handset is available for 8% less than usual, which isn't much but is still good enough, given that the phone is very budget-friendly to begin with.
$25 off (8%)
$274 99
$299 99


The Galaxy A04s is now 7% cheaper at Amazon

The international version of the Galaxy A04s is now 7% cheaper at Amazon, allowing you to get this entry-level phone for dirt-cheap prices. Take advantage while you can.
$8 off (7%)
$107 99
$115 50


Galaxy S22 and older Galaxy flagship Prime Day in October deals


Of course, new models weren't the only ones to get massive discounts last Amazon Prime Day. The situation is pretty much the same right now. Alongside the most popular flagship phones, we also have models from the S22 sporting exciting discounts. The Galaxy S22, for example, is $100 cheaper at Amazon, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently some $200 off its regular price tag.

If you don't mind getting a refurbished device, you might want to check out the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a refurbished version of which currently goes for 57% less at Amazon. As you probably know, renewed items are backed by a 90-day guarantee.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now 6% cheaper at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now 6% cheaper at Amazon. The device arrives with 512GB of internal storage space. This is the handset in Green.
$50 off (6%)
$799
$849


The Galaxy S22 is now 30% cheaper at Amazon this Prime Day

The vanilla Galaxy S22, released last year, is also discounted at Amazon right now. The smartphone sells for 30% less ahead of the Prime Day in October event.
$251 off (30%)
$599
$849 99


The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: now $200 cheaper at Amazon

If you don't mind getting a slightly outdated device, we suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This smartphone is currently $200 cheaper at Amazon. This is the 128GB version of the phone.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99


Refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 4: now 57% cheaper at Amazon

There's a refurbished version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon right now. The premium device is currently 57% cheaper at the retailer. The smartphone is backed by a 90-day guarantee.
$1109 off (57%)
$845 20
$1954 17


To get the most out of Prime Day at Amazon, you will need a Prime membership. Check out our dedicated "Is Amazon Prime membership worth it?" post for a deep dive.






