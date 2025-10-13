iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul 

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 7h ago
It is widely anticipated that Bixby will adopt a similar approach to Apple’s Siri, utilizing OpenAI’s technology. Recently, a partnership was established between the two companies, paving the way for collaborative efforts.
houseofcortez
houseofcortez
Arena Apprentice
• 6h ago

we were supposed to have a Bixby LLM since the S24 Ultra…

