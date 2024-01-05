Samsung optimizing Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra according to rising Geekbench scores
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
According to SamMobile, new Geekbench tests run on the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra show improving scores as we are less than two weeks away from the January 17th date of the Unpacked event during which the new flagship Galaxy S24 line will be unveiled. The event will take place at San Jose's SAP Center starting at 10:00 am PST which is also 1 pm EST. Samsung is giving $50 in Samsung credit to anyone who reserves a Galaxy S24 model now and then goes ahead and buys the phone.
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone now and get a $50 Samsung credit
Recent Geekbench results showed the Galaxy S24+, powered by the deca-core Exynos 2400 application processor (AP), with a single-core score of 2193 and a multi-core score of 6895. That is an improvement from the previous single-core and multi-core scores of 2067 and 6520 respectively.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra recently scored 2297 on the single-core test and 7104 on the multi-core test. That compares to the earlier results of 2234 for the single-core and 6807 for the multi-core result.
The Exynos 2400, with its 1+2+3+4 CPU configuration, will power the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in most markets except in the U.S. and China where those models will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In all regions, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP. The latter has an octa-core CPU configuration of 1+3+2+2. The Exynos 2400 has two additional low-power Efficiency cores compared to the Qualcomm chipset.
The rising Geekbench scores suggests that Samsung has been optimizing the phones which makes sense considering that the devices are rumored to be released on January 30th.
Samsung already released a teaser for the Unpacked event that says, "Get ready for a new era of mobile." This refers to Samsung's AI features such as AI Live Translate Call which translates phone conversations in real-time. A rumored feature for the line supposedly will allow Galaxy S24 users to have their videos go through AI processing to improve low-light processing and remove grainy video.
Another rumored AI feature says that following a phone call, a Galaxy S24 series device will use AI to take action based on things discussed on the call. Events will be added to a calendar app and tasks placed on a to-do list.
We will know everything on January 17th. Stay tuned!
Things that are NOT allowed: