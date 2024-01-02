Reserve your new Samsung Galaxy here!
Samsung shows us the history of its cellphones, asks "What's next?" in Galaxy S24 teaser

Samsung Android
1
Samsung shows us the history of its cellphones, asks "What's next?" in Galaxy S24 teaser
With Samsung officially revealing that the next Unpacked event will take place on January 17th, the unveiling of Sammy's Galaxy S24 flagship line will take place 13 days earlier than last year's Galaxy S23 introduction. By moving the whole timeline up a couple of weeks, Samsung gets to take on the iPhone 15 series and the Pixel 8 line earlier than before. The event will take place in San Jose, California starting at 10:00 am PST/1:00 pm EST.

The company released a pretty cool teaser today that takes us on a quick little history of the cellphone, at least the Samsung version of it. This means we skip quickly past 2007 when the late Steve Jobs introduced the first Apple iPhone. The history lesson starts with Samsung's first mobile phone from 1988, continues with the first television phone in 1999, the launch of immersive displays in 2011, the first water-resistant handset in 2014, the introduction of mobile payment service Samsung Pay in 2015, and the release of foldable phones starting in 2020.

Video Thumbnail


The teaser asks, "What's next?" and closes with the words "Get ready for a new era of mobile" splashed on the screen. What is next is AI and Samsung is reportedly loading the Galaxy S24 serieswith some exciting features such as AI Live Translate Call which translates a phone call in real time. Two people speaking different languages will hear a translation of what the other person is saying so that a conversation between someone speaking English and someone who is talking in Spanish can take place seamlessly.

One rumored AI feature will allow a Galaxy S24 series handset to go through a phone call and take action based on things discussed on the call. Events will be added to a calendar app and tasks added to a to-do list. Samsung has raised expectations and it needs to come through.

We'd also be remiss if we didn't mention that from now through January 16th, you can reserve the Galaxy S24 model you want to buy by reserving it at Samsung.com which will earn you $50 in Samsung credit. Eligible trade-ins will allow you to take up to $1,020 in savings toward the new flagship line.
