Samsung shows us the history of its cellphones, asks "What's next?" in Galaxy S24 teaser

The company released a pretty cool teaser today that takes us on a quick little history of the cellphone, at least the Samsung version of it. This means we skip quickly past 2007 when the late Steve Jobs introduced the first Apple iPhone. The history lesson starts with Samsung's first mobile phone from 1988, continues with the first television phone in 1999, the launch of immersive displays in 2011, the first water-resistant handset in 2014, the introduction of mobile payment service Samsung Pay in 2015, and the release of foldable phones starting in 2020.





The teaser asks, "What's next?" and closes with the words "Get ready for a new era of mobile" splashed on the screen. What is next is AI and Samsung is reportedly loading the Galaxy S24 series with some exciting features such as AI Live Translate Call which translates a phone call in real time. Two people speaking different languages will hear a translation of what the other person is saying so that a conversation between someone speaking English and someone who is talking in Spanish can take place seamlessly.





One rumored AI feature will allow a Galaxy S24 series handset to go through a phone call and take action based on things discussed on the call. Events will be added to a calendar app and tasks added to a to-do list. Samsung has raised expectations and it needs to come through.





