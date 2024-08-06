Unbelievable new Amazon deal bundles the Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+ at an unbeatable price





Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options, AppleCare+ for Headphones Included $205 off (54%) Buy at Amazon





The reason this latest deal is even better than the e-commerce giant's previous one is that you can actually get the top-of-the-line Beats Studio Pro alongside AppleCare+ coverage at a combined, unprecedented, and totally unbeatable discount of $205.04 from a "normal" bundle price of $378.99.





If you hurry, you can choose from black, navy, and sandstone color options at the same massive markdown, and for those who don't know what AppleCare Plus is all about, let us tell you it's something you will definitely not regret getting.





That's because your product's warranty will be extended from one to two years, which is always nice, and what's even nicer is that you'll be covered against "unlimited" incidents of accidental damage of all types, each subject to a small service fee of $29.





In short, you're looking at (almost) total peace of mind here in addition to state-of-the-art capabilities and technologies like active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, personalized spatial audio, USB-C lossless audio, and an unbelievable 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.





Are these the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones available in 2024? At this crazy low price with this very sweet freebie included, almost definitely, at least from a bang-for-buck perspective.