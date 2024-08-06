Unbelievable new Amazon deal bundles the Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+ at an unbeatable price

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Apple's oft-discounted Beats Studio Pro headphones are once again sold at a very special price by Amazon, and believe it or not, this new special offer seems to beat all past sales run by all major US retailers. 

Given that this undeniably premium-looking and decidedly feature-packed AirPods Max alternative recently dropped to an amazingly low price of $169.95 (with and without Prime memberships), Amazon is clearly pulling off an incredible achievement right now by charging... $7 more than that.

Beats Studio Pro

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options, AppleCare+ for Headphones Included
$205 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon

The reason this latest deal is even better than the e-commerce giant's previous one is that you can actually get the top-of-the-line Beats Studio Pro alongside AppleCare+ coverage at a combined, unprecedented, and totally unbeatable discount of $205.04 from a "normal" bundle price of $378.99.

If you hurry, you can choose from black, navy, and sandstone color options at the same massive markdown, and for those who don't know what AppleCare Plus is all about, let us tell you it's something you will definitely not regret getting.

That's because your product's warranty will be extended from one to two years, which is always nice, and what's even nicer is that you'll be covered against "unlimited" incidents of accidental damage of all types, each subject to a small service fee of $29.

In short, you're looking at (almost) total peace of mind here in addition to state-of-the-art capabilities and technologies like active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, personalized spatial audio, USB-C lossless audio, and an unbelievable 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Are these the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones available in 2024? At this crazy low price with this very sweet freebie included, almost definitely, at least from a bang-for-buck perspective.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

