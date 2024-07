Save $179 on the remarkable Beats Studio Pro through this limited-time deal

Beats Studio Pro: Save $179 on Woot The Beats Studio Pro have dropped a head-turning $179 over at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. At the time of writing, this is the best discount available for the set, and it's also almost the same price cut Amazon had during Black Friday. The headphones are brand new and come with a one-year Apple warranty. Two colors are available. $179 off (51%) $169 95 $349 Buy at Woot The Beats Studio Pro are 18% off at Amazon In case you'd rather get your set of Beats Studio Pro straight from Amazon, prepared to cough up quite a bit of money. Over here, they are just 18% off their MSRP of about $350, which is far from their best discount ever seen on Amazon. On the other hand, you can choose from four instead of two colors over here. Keep in mind that the option in Sandstone retails for just 14% off. $62 off (18%) $287 96 $349 99 Buy at Woot

Is this the best discount ever seen for the Beats headphones? Almost! They were available for $180 off during Black Friday 2023 on Amazon. Right now, however, the seller offers a set at a price cut of only $62. And that's nowhere as attractive as saving $179 on them, right? So, hurry up and get yours (with a one-year Apple warranty) before July 5, when Woot's deal is set to expire.The Beats Studio Pro offer high-class ANC and Transparency mode that's almost as good as what you get from the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 . You should be able to relax with your own music even in noisy environments. In other words, the Beats option is great for commuting.These puppies are no slouch in the sound department, either. They don't emphasize bass as much as the Sony option, giving you personalized spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking. What's particularly impressive about the Apple headphones is that they support Lossless Audio via USB-C. Like most options on the market, they also have EQ customization in case you don't particularly enjoy what you get out of the box.If you frequently talk on the phone, keep in mind that the microphone sensitivity on the Beats headphones isn't the best out there. Others might not hear you very loudly, but, on the bright side, they also won't notice wind or other background noises.As far as battery life goes, these high-end headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time. With quick charging, you get up to four hours of extra playback from a 10-minute charge.If there's any downside to these otherwise remarkable over-ear headphones, it's the slightly smaller ear pads. Most users shouldn't consider this a major drawback, but they may still be uncomfortable for some.To sum up, the Beats Studio Pro are a fantastic set of everyday headphones. Their ANC quality and audio performance make them an excellent choice for casual listeners. And now that they're a head-turning $179 cheaper than usual, they give you way more value for money.