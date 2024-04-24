Grab the light-show capable JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker for half its price on Amazon for a limited time

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Now is the time to act and get a loud Bluetooth speaker on the cheap. Amazon is selling JBL's budget-friendly Pulse 4 at a stunning $125 discount, shaving a whole 50% off its price. In other words, you now have the chance to get this awesome speaker for less than $130, which is just incredible.

The offer is for the Black-colored model, but the one in White is also on sale, albeit at a slightly lower discount of 48%, resulting in savings of $121. Nevertheless, both price cuts are significantly better than the 40% markdown the speaker received a few weeks ago, enabling deal hunters to get one for $100 off its price. You should act quickly, though, as both discounts will be available for a limited time, and you do not want to miss out on getting this awesome device for less.

Boasting a powerful 360-degree speaker array, the JBL Pulse 4 offers robust sound, making it ideal for large gatherings. But if you need more power, the speaker supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality, allowing you to pair it with other JBL speakers that also support PartyBoost. To make your party truly mesmerizing this bad boy also comes with a captivating 360-degree LED light show, while its IPX7 water-resistance rating ensures it will survive a few accidental spills.

In terms of battery life, the JBL Pulse 4 offers up to 12 hours of listening time before needing a recharge. However, it's worth noting that battery life may vary depending on how loud you are blasting your tunes and whether you have enabled its light show.

Despite being released in 2019, the JBL Pulse 4 still offers excellent value for your money. Plus, it's totally irresistible at its current 50% markdown on Amazon. So, don't overthink it! Go ahead and buy a brand-new JBL Pulse 4 at half price now before it's too late and the offer expires!
