The heavily discounted Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) is the Bang & Olufsen speaker you didn't know you needed

The Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) speaker placed on a kitchen counter
We are back with another sweet deal on a top-notch Bluetooth speaker. This time, the device we'll be talking about is the compact Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in Anthracite color, which is on sale at a lovely $110 discount on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can get one for 37% off its price and score a unit for under $190.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Save $110 on Amazon!

Get the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in Anthracite cor for $110 off its price with this deal. The speaker delivers top-quality sound, supports Amazon Alexa, and is a real bargain right now. Act fast and save while you can!
$110 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon


You'll probably agree that a capable Bang & Olufsen speaker for less than $200 is just an unmissable opportunity. After all, Bang & Olufsen is a renowned name among audiophiles and knows how to make great-sounding devices. Not to mention that the current discount is slightly better than the $109 markdown the speaker enjoyed a few weeks ago, making this deal even more enticing.

Being a proper Bang & Olufsen speaker, the Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) has amazing sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app. In addition, it packs a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it's dust-tight and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.

Battery life is impressive as well, offering up to 18 hours of listening time at high volumes. Turn the audio down a notch, and you should get even more playtime out of it. The speaker also boasts a built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa support. Plus, it comes with a leather strap, making it easier to carry around.

Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is an awesome choice if you want a stylish speaker with great sound and top-tier durability. So, act fast and save on this bad boy now!
