The heavily discounted Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) is the Bang & Olufsen speaker you didn't know you needed
We are back with another sweet deal on a top-notch Bluetooth speaker. This time, the device we'll be talking about is the compact Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in Anthracite color, which is on sale at a lovely $110 discount on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can get one for 37% off its price and score a unit for under $190.
You'll probably agree that a capable Bang & Olufsen speaker for less than $200 is just an unmissable opportunity. After all, Bang & Olufsen is a renowned name among audiophiles and knows how to make great-sounding devices. Not to mention that the current discount is slightly better than the $109 markdown the speaker enjoyed a few weeks ago, making this deal even more enticing.
Being a proper Bang & Olufsen speaker, the Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) has amazing sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app. In addition, it packs a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it's dust-tight and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.
Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is an awesome choice if you want a stylish speaker with great sound and top-tier durability. So, act fast and save on this bad boy now!
Battery life is impressive as well, offering up to 18 hours of listening time at high volumes. Turn the audio down a notch, and you should get even more playtime out of it. The speaker also boasts a built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa support. Plus, it comes with a leather strap, making it easier to carry around.
