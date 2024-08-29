Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon

If you think that a Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker will tank your bank account, well, you are right. After all, Bang & Olufsen is a renowned name in the audio segment, famous for its top-quality speakers. However, it appears that Lady Luck is on your side today, as you can currently snatch a top-notch Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker at a $109 discount with this deal.

The device in question is the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in Anthracite color, which can now be yours for under $190 thanks to this price cut.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Save $109!

Grab the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in Anthracite for $109 off its price on Amazon. The speaker offers amazing sound, supports Alexa, and is great value for money. Act fast and save today!
$109 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


As a premium Bang & Olufsen product, the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) will amaze you with how great it sounds out of the box. But even if you think its audio isn't to your taste, you can easily remedy that through the EQ in its companion Bang & Olufsen app.

Furthermore, the speaker is IP67 certified, which means it's fully dust-tight and can be submerged in water of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. So, in short, you can bring it wherever you go, having the peace of mind that it packs great durability.

It offers good battery life, too, delivering up to 18 hours of playtime at higher volumes. This means you should be able to squeeze even more listening time if you enjoy your songs at lower volume levels. Additionally, the speaker rocks a built-in microphone and a leather strap so that you can carry it with ease. Oh, it supports Amazon Alexa, letting you control the playback with your voice.

All in all, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a top bargain at its current price. Therefore, we strongly suggest not to waste time and save now while the offer lasts.
