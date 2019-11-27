AT&T's best Black Friday deal may well be this free Samsung TV for Note 10-series purchases
As you can imagine, there are a couple of strings attached to this incredible special offer, but nothing too complicated or inconvenient. No trade-in required and you don't even have to port in an existing phone number from a different carrier. All you need is to sign up for a monthly installment plan, choose the unlimited service plan that best suits your preferences, pay a $30 activation fee, and remember to separately use the promo code you'll receive in your email inbox after completing those steps within 30 days.
Said code is not limited to a Samsung TV in particular, mind you, so you can pick any model priced at up to 500 bucks on the manufacturer's official US website. We presume that includes already discounted TVs, like a $499.99 43-inch Q60R QLED Smart UHD version normally fetching no less than $300 more. Or a $499.99 49-inch RU8000 Premium Smart 4K UHD model that also costs a whopping $800 outside of extended Black Friday sale periods.
The Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G probably need no introduction, but in case you're wondering, the smaller variant costs $31.67 a month with a device payment plan, the LTE-only plus-sized model will set you back $36.67 a month for a grand total of $1,100, while the 5G-enabled Note 10 Plus is currently up for pre-order at a monthly cost of $43.34.
