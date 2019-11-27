Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
AT&T Samsung Android Deals Black Friday

AT&T's best Black Friday deal may well be this free Samsung TV for Note 10-series purchases

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 27, 2019, 2:04 AM
AT&T's best Black Friday deal may well be this free Samsung TV for Note 10-series purchases
Even though AT&T already unveiled a bunch of attractive Black Friday deals on popular devices like Apple's iPhone XR, Google's Pixel 4, Samsung's Galaxy S10e, LG's G8X ThinQ, and the Apple Watch Series 5, it appears that the nation's second-largest wireless service provider may have saved the best holiday promo for last.

Starting today, November 27, and through December 6, both new and existing AT&T customers can score a gratis Samsung TV with online purchases of the company's latest high-end smartphones. We're talking about the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and yes, even the Note 10+ 5G Ma Bell literally just put up for pre-order ahead of its long overdue 5G network expansion from businesses to actual consumers across five big US markets.

Check out the deal here



As you can imagine, there are a couple of strings attached to this incredible special offer, but nothing too complicated or inconvenient. No trade-in required and you don't even have to port in an existing phone number from a different carrier. All you need is to sign up for a monthly installment plan, choose the unlimited service plan that best suits your preferences, pay a $30 activation fee, and remember to separately use the promo code you'll receive in your email inbox after completing those steps within 30 days.

Said code is not limited to a Samsung TV in particular, mind you, so you can pick any model priced at up to 500 bucks on the manufacturer's official US website. We presume that includes already discounted TVs, like a $499.99 43-inch Q60R QLED Smart UHD version normally fetching no less than $300 more. Or a $499.99 49-inch RU8000 Premium Smart 4K UHD model that also costs a whopping $800 outside of extended Black Friday sale periods.

The Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G probably need no introduction, but in case you're wondering, the smaller variant costs $31.67 a month with a device payment plan, the LTE-only plus-sized model will set you back $36.67 a month for a grand total of $1,100, while the 5G-enabled Note 10 Plus is currently up for pre-order at a monthly cost of $43.34.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$44.01
Apple-watch-series-5-on-sale-at-Costco
Expires in - 3w 6dCostco has the Apple Watch Series 5 on sale
fossil-hybrid-touchscreen-smartwatches-black-friday-deals
Expires in - 4d 23hFossil's brand-new hybrids and older touchscreen smartwatches are on sale for Black Friday
-£30
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-Active-2-discount-UK
Expires in - 2d 17hAmazon UK has discounted both the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2
-£130
OnePlus-6T-Black-Friday-discount-UK
The OnePlus 6T with a 2-year warranty is 25% off today only
-£240
Oppo-Reno-10x-Zoom-Black-Friday-deal-UK
The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is a bargain thanks to this great Black Friday deal
-25%
iPhone-Samsung-leather-cases-25-percent-off
Expires in - 5d 23hSave 25% on high-quality leather cases for iPhone, iPad and Samsung phones

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Free-iPhone-11-deal-at-T-Mobile-starts-this-Friday
Score a free Apple iPhone 11 with T-Mobile's Magenta Friday deal
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.