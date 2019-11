AT&T's best Black Friday deal may well be this free Samsung TV for Note 10-series purchases

As you can imagine, there are a couple of strings attached to this incredible special offer, but nothing too complicated or inconvenient. No trade-in required and you don't even have to port in an existing phone number from a different carrier. All you need is to sign up for a monthly installment plan, choose the unlimited service plan that best suits your preferences, pay a $30 activation fee, and remember to separately use the promo code you'll receive in your email inbox after completing those steps within 30 days.





Said code is not limited to a Samsung TV in particular, mind you, so you can pick any model priced at up to 500 bucks on the manufacturer's official US website . We presume that includes already discounted TVs, like a $499.99 43-inch Q60R QLED Smart UHD version normally fetching no less than $300 more. Or a $499.99 49-inch RU8000 Premium Smart 4K UHD model that also costs a whopping $800 outside of extended Black Friday sale periods







The Galaxy Note 10 , Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G probably need no introduction, but in case you're wondering, the smaller variant costs $31.67 a month with a device payment plan, the LTE-only plus-sized model will set you back $36.67 a month for a grand total of $1,100, while the 5G-enabled Note 10 Plus is currently up for pre-order at a monthly cost of $43.34.





Even though AT&T already unveiled a bunch of attractive Black Friday deals on popular devices like Apple's iPhone XR , Google's Pixel 4 , Samsung's Galaxy S10e , LG's G8X ThinQ, and the Apple Watch Series 5, it appears that the nation's second-largest wireless service provider may have saved the best holiday promo for last.