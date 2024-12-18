Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Throw your caution to the wind and snag this deeply discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 refurb ASAP!

Would you ever be willing to pay $500 for a refurbished smartwatch in a day and age when feature-packed wearables like Google's Pixel Watch 2, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and the OnePlus Watch 2 are frequently priced under $250 in brand-new condition?

Before you shout no at the top of your lungs, you might want to know that you're looking at a device that carries a $799 list price here. So, yes, $499.99 is a lot lower than that, and the "grade A" Apple Watch Ultra 2 refurbs currently sold by Woot at that huge and totally unprecedented $300 discount come with a nice and lengthy 1-year warranty.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, White Ocean Band, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Seller Warranty Included
$299 off (37%)
$499 99
$799
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Blue/Black Trail Loop M/L
$79 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

That comes from the seller itself rather than the industry-leading manufacturer of this decidedly impressive rugged timepiece, but the fact of the matter remains that these cheaper-than-ever units are not only fully functional, but essentially guaranteed to stay that way for a pretty long time... in the absence of mechanical damage.

Even from a cosmetic standpoint, your five Benjamins should get you a virtually flawless device with unnoticeable blemishes "at arm's length", as well as a relatively attractive white ocean band. This "Merry Tech-mas" deal is merely scheduled to last 24 hours, which means that you probably need to hurry and cast all of your typical concerns associated with buying refurbished gear aside.

That's because a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available at a much smaller $80 discount on Amazon at the time of this writing with a blue/black trail loop in an M/L size, which makes the appeal of Woot's last-minute Christmas promotion even greater than it may seem at a first glance.

Released a little over a year ago, this bad boy ironically packs an older and slightly slower processor than the cheaper Apple Watch Series 10, nonetheless looking like the absolute best smartwatch an iPhone user can buy in (late) 2024 in every other way. That includes everything from an ultra-durable titanium construction to a solid battery life of up to 72 hours, a handy customizable Action button, top-of-the-line 100m water resistance, extra-bright Retina display, and standalone cellular connectivity offered as standard. What more could you possibly want?
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

