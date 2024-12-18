Throw your caution to the wind and snag this deeply discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 refurb ASAP!





Before you shout no at the top of your lungs, you might want to know that you're looking at a device that carries a $799 list price here. So, yes, $499.99 is a lot lower than that, and the "grade A" Apple Watch Ultra 2 refurbs currently sold by Woot at that huge and totally unprecedented $300 discount come with a nice and lengthy 1-year warranty.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, White Ocean Band, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Seller Warranty Included $299 off (37%) $499 99 $799 Buy at Woot Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Blue/Black Trail Loop M/L $79 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





That comes from the seller itself rather than the industry-leading manufacturer of this decidedly impressive rugged timepiece, but the fact of the matter remains that these cheaper-than-ever units are not only fully functional, but essentially guaranteed to stay that way for a pretty long time... in the absence of mechanical damage.





Even from a cosmetic standpoint, your five Benjamins should get you a virtually flawless device with unnoticeable blemishes "at arm's length", as well as a relatively attractive white ocean band. This "Merry Tech-mas" deal is merely scheduled to last 24 hours, which means that you probably need to hurry and cast all of your typical concerns associated with buying refurbished gear aside.



Apple Watch Ultra 2 That's because a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamagedis available at a much smaller $80 discount on Amazon at the time of this writing with a blue/black trail loop in an M/L size, which makes the appeal of Woot's last-minute Christmas promotion even greater than it may seem at a first glance.



