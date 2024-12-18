Throw your caution to the wind and snag this deeply discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 refurb ASAP!
Would you ever be willing to pay $500 for a refurbished smartwatch in a day and age when feature-packed wearables like Google's Pixel Watch 2, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and the OnePlus Watch 2 are frequently priced under $250 in brand-new condition?
Before you shout no at the top of your lungs, you might want to know that you're looking at a device that carries a $799 list price here. So, yes, $499.99 is a lot lower than that, and the "grade A" Apple Watch Ultra 2 refurbs currently sold by Woot at that huge and totally unprecedented $300 discount come with a nice and lengthy 1-year warranty.
That comes from the seller itself rather than the industry-leading manufacturer of this decidedly impressive rugged timepiece, but the fact of the matter remains that these cheaper-than-ever units are not only fully functional, but essentially guaranteed to stay that way for a pretty long time... in the absence of mechanical damage.
Even from a cosmetic standpoint, your five Benjamins should get you a virtually flawless device with unnoticeable blemishes "at arm's length", as well as a relatively attractive white ocean band. This "Merry Tech-mas" deal is merely scheduled to last 24 hours, which means that you probably need to hurry and cast all of your typical concerns associated with buying refurbished gear aside.
That's because a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available at a much smaller $80 discount on Amazon at the time of this writing with a blue/black trail loop in an M/L size, which makes the appeal of Woot's last-minute Christmas promotion even greater than it may seem at a first glance.
Released a little over a year ago, this bad boy ironically packs an older and slightly slower processor than the cheaper Apple Watch Series 10, nonetheless looking like the absolute best smartwatch an iPhone user can buy in (late) 2024 in every other way. That includes everything from an ultra-durable titanium construction to a solid battery life of up to 72 hours, a handy customizable Action button, top-of-the-line 100m water resistance, extra-bright Retina display, and standalone cellular connectivity offered as standard. What more could you possibly want?
