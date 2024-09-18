If you clear this one hurdle, the 'satin black' new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is yours at a $50 discount

Apple Watch Ultra 2





That's true whether you can meet Best Buy's key special requirement to slash 50 bucks off this bad boy's $799 list price or not. Yes, we're afraid this first-of-a-kind deal comes with a hoop you need to jump through, and some shoppers who aren't exactly devoted to this particular retailer might find that rather inconvenient.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required $50 off (6%) $749 $799 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options $19 off (2%) Buy at Amazon





As you may have already guessed, we're talking about a My Best Buy Plus subscription, which is a lot like an Amazon Prime membership. Because that costs $49.99 a year, it might not feel like you're actually saving $50 on your hot new black-coated Apple Watch Ultra 2 unless, of course, you've already gotten a subscription to take advantage of a previous promotion of this type.





Alternatively, you can opt for an Amazon.com purchase today and save a humbler but still pretty decent $20 with absolutely no strings attached. Best Buy's band color and size selection is far more extensive, however, which is another apparently small but important detail to consider before pulling the trigger.







Granted, you do get sleep apnea notifications now in addition to irregular rhythm alerts, ECG monitoring technology, fall detection, crash detection, temperature sensing, and everything that makes the latest Apple Watches so great at supervising your health and wellbeing.





Without a doubt, you're looking at one of the best smartwatches (with one of the most premium and visually appealing designs) money can buy today, and if you hurry, that money you need to spend will be... less than usual.