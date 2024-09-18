If you clear this one hurdle, the 'satin black' new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is yours at a $50 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Unveiled alongside the all-new Apple Watch Series 10 a little over a week ago, the not-exactly-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black is already sold at a nice discount by Best Buy. The undeniably gorgeous "satin"-finished rugged smartwatch is of course not yet ready for delivery anywhere in the US, but if you pre-order it right now, you should receive it as early as this Friday, September 20.
That's true whether you can meet Best Buy's key special requirement to slash 50 bucks off this bad boy's $799 list price or not. Yes, we're afraid this first-of-a-kind deal comes with a hoop you need to jump through, and some shoppers who aren't exactly devoted to this particular retailer might find that rather inconvenient.
As you may have already guessed, we're talking about a My Best Buy Plus subscription, which is a lot like an Amazon Prime membership. Because that costs $49.99 a year, it might not feel like you're actually saving $50 on your hot new black-coated Apple Watch Ultra 2... unless, of course, you've already gotten a subscription to take advantage of a previous promotion of this type.
Alternatively, you can opt for an Amazon.com purchase today and save a humbler but still pretty decent $20 with absolutely no strings attached. Best Buy's band color and size selection is far more extensive, however, which is another apparently small but important detail to consider before pulling the trigger.
This is still the same Apple Watch Ultra 2 as last year, mind you, at least on the inside, which is obviously why it's not called the Apple Watch Ultra 3 or Ultra 2S. The S9 processor, LTPO2 OLED display with up to 3000 nits of brightness, and up to 36 hours of battery life are all unchanged, which means there's probably no need to alter our comprehensive Apple Watch Ultra 2 review in any big way.
Recommended Stories
Granted, you do get sleep apnea notifications now in addition to irregular rhythm alerts, ECG monitoring technology, fall detection, crash detection, temperature sensing, and everything that makes the latest Apple Watches so great at supervising your health and wellbeing.
Without a doubt, you're looking at one of the best smartwatches (with one of the most premium and visually appealing designs) money can buy today, and if you hurry, that money you need to spend will be... less than usual.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Sep, 2024If you clear this one hurdle, the 'satin black' new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is yours at a $50 discount
17 Sep, 2024The unreleased Apple Watch Series 10 is already on sale at a nice little Amazon discount
15 Sep, 2024The premium Apple Watch Series 9 is still in the spotlight thanks to a sweet discount on Amazon
12 Sep, 2024Amazing Apple Watch Ultra 2 knocks it down to a new lowest price ever on Amazon
02 Sep, 2024Get the Apple Watch Series 9 while you can at this huge 'clearance' discount!
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: