Best Buy is selling one Apple Watch Series 9 model at a rare $120 discount for a super-limited time

If you're thinking of buying one of the best smartwatches out there as a Christmas gift for a special someone this year, you probably can't find a better option right now than last year's Apple Watch Series 9. Yes, I realize the newer Apple Watch Series 10 might seem like the superior device... because it is obviously better than its predecessor, but in terms of bang for your buck, the older model reigns supreme, at least for the next few hours.

That's largely thanks to Best Buy's latest one-day-only deal on a very specific 45mm version of this exceptionally well-reviewed iOS-compatible timepiece. We're talking about an all-Midnight model with a large aluminum case and basic sport band in tow, as well as no standalone cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band
$120 off (28%)
$309
$429
Buy at BestBuy

This GPS-only variant normally costs $429, but if you hurry, you can save a generous 120 bucks without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. Although not completely unprecedented, this promotion has never been eclipsed at either Best Buy or the likes of Amazon, not even with an obligatory Prime membership last week.

In case you're wondering, the Apple Watch Series 10 is typically priced at the exact same $429 tag in a similar non-4G LTE-enabled version with a slightly bigger 46mm case, the difference being you cannot save more than 10 or 20 bucks on that product just yet at any major US retailer.

And while the Series 10 does bring some extra screen real estate to the table, as well as an impressively thinner and lighter design, not to mention faster charging, our in-depth Apple Watch Series 9 review from around a year ago mostly stands... at this massively reduced price point.

That's right, you're still looking at a health and fitness tracking champion with a remarkably bright and overall super-high-quality display on deck, as well as a silky smooth software experience and a reasonably robust construction. On top of everything else, the sleep apnea detection technology introduced with the Apple Watch Series 10 this year is set to work just fine on the Series 9 too, further improving that already towering arsenal of health monitoring weapons.
