 Incredible new deal knocks $250 off one premium Apple Watch Series 7 variant

Deals

Incredible new deal knocks $250 off one premium Apple Watch Series 7 variant

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Incredible new deal knocks $250 off one premium Apple Watch Series 7 variant
Released a little later than expected with a slightly more boring design than widely anticipated by otherwise reliable leakers and insiders, the very well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 7 hasn't received a lot of substantial discounts to date.

Although it's certainly not unusual to see the feature-packed wearable device sold at a special price, said price is typically slashed by around $50 in the case of GPS-only models and no more than 120 bucks as far as cellular-enabled versions are concerned.

But now Amazon is offering the deal of a lifetime, shaving $209.01 off the $699 list price of a Series 7 with standalone cellular connectivity, silver stainless steel case, and "Starlight" sport band instantly and adding an extra $40 markdown at checkout.

In total, you're looking at saving a whopping $250 or so here, which happens to be the full price of a 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with no built-in 4G LTE speeds right now.

This deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a smaller 41mm size, mind you, combining a stronger-than-ever front crystal with the aforementioned stainless steel body, which is always a better choice for durability than an aluminum construction... if you can afford the upgrade.

Well, you can probably afford it today, with this absolutely massive and completely unprecedented Amazon discount making the steel model exactly as cheap as a 41mm cellular-equipped aluminum version available in several different color combinations for just $50 less than its usual $499 price.

Of course, you're not looking at a "cheap" smartwatch by Galaxy Watch 4 or Garmin Vivoactive 4 standards, for instance, but there's a reason why Apple is still unchallenged at the top of this very competitive and crowded market

More like several reasons, including the pretty much unrivaled set of health tools built into the Series 7, as well as its super-high-quality display and silky smooth performance in all conditions and environments. It just works... better than the competition, and for a presumably limited time only, it's no longer a lot costlier than said competition.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6
Sep 17, 2021, 7:53 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Apple execs say the Watch Series 7's biggest advantage is its larger screen
Apple execs say the Watch Series 7's biggest advantage is its larger screen
Oct 27, 2021, 10:33 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
Report: That flat Apple Watch Series 7 design might be next year's Series 8
Report: That flat Apple Watch Series 7 design might be next year's Series 8
Sep 17, 2021, 5:28 AM, by Joshua Swingle
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 are more alike than you think
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 are more alike than you think
Sep 15, 2021, 4:48 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
  • Display 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS
