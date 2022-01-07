This is by far the highest discount offered on an Apple Watch Series 7 to date

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Despite initial customer demand seemingly exceeding the manufacturer's supply , a number of major US retailers started offering small but important discounts just a few weeks after this bad boy's market debut.









We're talking about a decidedly premium stainless steel unit with said robust 45mm case coated in "graphite" and an "abyss blue" sport band in tow normally fetching $749 while packing standalone 4G LTE connectivity.





The aforementioned 16 percent discount does not technically make this cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 7 version a true bargain, still setting you back a lot more than its aluminum equivalent with a blue case and matching strap, for instance.





But the killer new deal comes with absolutely no strings attached, as you'd imagine, letting stainless steel fans and cellular addicts maximize their savings compared to everything and anything US retailers have offered for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas 2021.





In addition to a more durable than ever construction, especially in stainless steel, the deeply discounted Series 7 wearable powerhouse you're looking at here also has a lot of screen real estate going for it, as well as everything you could ever need in the health and wellness department, from ECG to fall detection, blood oxygen, sleep, and good old fashioned heart rate monitoring.



