iOS Apple Deals Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 7 goes back down to its lowest price, but probably not for long

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple Watch Series 7 goes back down to its lowest price, but probably not for long
Considering that the newest edition of the world's most popular smartwatch started shipping a whole month after its official mid-September announcement, we were obviously not expecting a lot of movement on the Black Friday 2021 deals front.

But Amazon actually offered a number of decent discounts on a bunch of different Apple Watch Series 7 models in late November, and some of those early holiday promotions returned and even got better as Christmas drew near.

With the entire holiday season in the rearview mirror, the expectations of bargain hunters may have plummeted yet again, giving Amazon another opportunity to pleasantly surprise us with its generosity.

Although not completely unprecedented, the e-commerce giant's newest special Series 7 offer brings the delayed but very well-reviewed wearable device down to its lowest ever price, matching the record high $60 discount available on and off during the late stages of 2021.

Unfortunately for folks with large wrists, the only way to save the full 60 bucks right now is to opt for a small 41mm GPS-limited variant... featuring a green aluminum case and clover sport band. 

The non-cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 in a 45mm size, meanwhile, can only be had at $30 less than usual in one of three chromatic combinations, which is itself a returning deal from late last year but doesn't actually match the lowest price on record for any of those models.

Oddly enough, there are no other 41mm versions with no 4G LTE support apart from the aforementioned green one currently marked down by more than 10 bucks, while cellular addicts have to settle for a no higher discount than $30 right now, which is... obviously better than nothing and possibly better than some of you might have expected to get after Christmas as well.

If recent history (and common sense) is any indication, all of these deals will probably go away soon, starting with the $60 markdown available on the entry-level Series 7 variant in green that typically costs $400.

