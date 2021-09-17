Report: That flat Apple Watch Series 7 design might be next year's Series 8

Report: That flat Apple Watch Series 7 design might be next year's Series 80
Were the leaks all about the 2022 Apple Watch Series 8?
In a Daring Fireball story (via iMore) earlier this week, journalist John Gruber responded to recent speculation of a last-minute Apple Watch Series 7 design change following production issues in late August.
In other words, Apple was “already in the advanced stages of designing the 2022 Apple Watches months ago.” That’s certainly an interesting idea, and one that makes a lot of sense when you consider the development process of hardware.
It’s worth noting that Gruber isn’t an Apple leaker. He does, however, have a proven track record of inside information and has worked closely with Apple in the past, so there’s no reason to believe this is false information.
As Hemmerstoffer points out, switching hardware at the last-minute would require that Apple at least complete the DVT (Design Validation Test) phase and the PVT (Production Validation Test) steps, which combined take around four months.
Ultimately, none of this really matters. The leaks were wrong, and life goes on. But it’s certainly an interesting topic to talk about, especially when there are so many theories floating around.