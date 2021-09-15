Notification Center

iOS Apple Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 are more alike than you think

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 are more alike than you think
Billed among others as the "most durable Apple Watch ever", the Series 7 is... not quite what we expected. While the next heavyweight contender for the title of best smartwatch money can buy does bring a number of fairly important refinements to the table, that drastic redesign confidently tipped by a whole slew of reliable leakers and insiders in the last few months did not ultimately pan out.

That may have something to do with the serious production challenges reportedly experienced at the eleventh hour rather than erroneous information disseminated by folks like Jon Prosser, Mark Gurman, and Ming-Chi Kuo, all of whom predicted a flat-edge look for this fall's Apple Watch upgrade instead of the even more rounded design that officially materialized yesterday.

Said mysterious "quality issues" first rumored just a couple of weeks ago could also explain why the Apple Watch Series 7 is set to share the exact same processor with its predecessor. 2020's Series 6, mind you, was marketed as "up to 20 percent faster" than 2019's Series 5, which came packing a fairly similar chip as the one inside the Series 4 before it.

Digging even further back in the history of the world's top-selling smartwatch family, some of you might remember the Apple Watch Series 3, which is somehow still a thing, was massively upgraded in the raw speed department for its 2018 sequel.

Bottom line, it's highly unusual for two consecutive Apple Watch generations to pack an identical SiP (system in a package), and yet according to Steve Troughton-Smith over on Twitter, that's exactly what we're looking at right now.

Priced at the same $399 and up as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 7 is vaguely slated for a commercial release 
"later this fall" (which is another unusual thing), and with no mention whatsoever of processing power on the company's dedicated webpage, we may have to wait a while to see if the "new" chip will be dubbed S7 for marketing purposes.

Even if that ends up to be the case, prospective buyers of the refined wearable device should keep this detail in mind alongside all the "real" upgrades and improvements like the extra screen real estate, faster charging, newly added dust resistance, and "subtle wraparound effect" between the strong glass protecting the display and the "softer and more rounded" than ever case.

