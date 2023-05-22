Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Apple Watch Series 7 probably can't get any cheaper than this with 4G LTE
If you can't afford the recently discounted but still-extravagant rugged Apple Watch Ultra... or the more "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 8 released last fall, you should know that the Apple Watch Series 7 can be a pretty smart buy in 2023 as well.

After making its commercial debut back in the fall of 2021 and being technically discontinued once its sequel saw daylight a year later, the full-featured intelligent timepiece received a bunch of deep price cuts at retailers like Walmart that essentially brought it in the same category as the second-gen Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Two Colors
$250 off (47%)
$279
$529
Buy at Walmart

Now Walmart is selling the Series 7 at a special price yet again, and if you hurry, you can make the deal of a lifetime on one of two different cellular-enabled 45mm models. You're looking at a choice between all-Midnight and all-red flavors with a jumbo-sized aluminum case and lightweight sport band, both of which will set you back a measly $279.

That's massively down from an original list price of $529, which the same retailer previously reduced to $299, meaning that this is a completely unprecedented and likely totally unbeatable promotion looking both back in the past and ahead to the (near) future.

At $279, these 4G LTE-capable Apple Watch Series 7 units are only slightly costlier than an Apple Watch SE 2 at its regular price... with a tiny 40mm case and no standalone cellular connectivity. Even at its highest recent discounts, Cupertino's latest low-cost smartwatch cannot compete with this absolute steal in a 44mm variant with LTE speeds.

Despite its advanced age, the Apple Watch Series 7 has a number of key advantages over many of the best budget smartwatches available today, including life-saving ECG technology and a state-of-the-art blood oxygen sensor.

That's in addition to a third-gen optical heart sensor, always-on altimeter, built-in compass, fall detection functionality, and well, everything else the more expensive Apple Watch Series 8 also offers apart from temperature sensing.

