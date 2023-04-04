Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now





Said aging process has gone rather well, mind you, and if you're a cash-strapped iPhone user interested in buying one of the best smartwatches available to you, the Series 7 might just be a better option than the 2022-released Apple Watch SE 2

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options, Always-On Retina Display, Dual-core S7 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass $230 off (43%) $299 $529 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Case, Milanese Loop, Always-On Retina Display, Dual-core S7 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass $350 off (47%) $399 $749 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Case, Milanese Loop, Always-On Retina Display, Dual-core S7 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass $370 off (46%) $429 $799 Buy at Walmart





That's obviously because you get a bunch of extra premium capabilities and features like an Always-On display, ECG monitor, and blood oxygen sensor, and if you know when and where to look, the difference in pricing can be negligible... or completely nonexistent.





That's right, Walmart is currently selling a 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with built-in cellular connectivity at the exact same price charged by Amazon for a 4G LTE-enabled 44mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen).





You're looking at coughing up just $299 for that jumbo-sized variant of 2022's top-selling smartwatch in the world instead of its $529 list price, and if you hurry, you can even choose your favorite color from a wide palette including red, "midnight", "starlight", and blue.





These are naturally aluminum-made devices paired with entry-level "sport" bands, but if you want something more elegant, robust, or eye-catching, Walmart can also hook you up with a few stainless steel models joined by upper-class Milanese Loops in your choice of 41 or 45mm case sizes at amazing discounts of up to $370.





There's no official word on how long these mind-blowing new deals are supposed to last, but since they seem to improve on all of Amazon's past offers on the same Apple Watch Series 7 versions, you should probably hurry.





It goes without saying that the much costlier across the board, and although Cupertino's newer products are always better than their forerunners, the differences in raw power, durability, and health monitoring functionality are far too small to justify those premiums and make you hesitate about picking up a deeply discounted Series 7. It goes without saying that the Apple Watch Series 8 collection iscostlier across the board, and although Cupertino's newer products are always better than their forerunners, the differences in raw power, durability, and health monitoring functionality are far too small to justify those premiums and make you hesitate about picking up a deeply discounted Series 7.