Walmart currently sells the Apple Watch Series 8 with a sweet discount
Despite so many smartwatches on the market that work with both Apple and Android phones, iPhone users usually go either for an Apple Watch Ultra — if they live an active lifestyle, for example — or for an Apple Watch Series 8. And if you are currently on the hunt for the latter, we have great news for you.
In terms of health tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 has everything you expect a smartwatch of this caliber to have. Also, the smartwatch comes with a temperature sensor, which allows the watch to report ovulation periods.
Of course, since this is an Apple Watch, and as we know, Apple Watches usually have one-day battery life (except the Apple Watch Ultra), don't expect your Apple Watch Series 8 to last more than a day or a day and a half on a single charge. But we must also note that the smartwatch comes with fast charging, which lets it charge its battery up to 80% in just an hour.
At the moment, Walmart has a really sweet deal on the 45mm Bluetooth version of the Apple Watch Series 8, selling the model for just $359. Usually, this smartwatch will set you back $429, so this means you will save $70 if you get a brand-new Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart right now.
In addition to state-of-the-art health tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Apple's all-new Crash Detection, which lets your smartwatch call for help in case of a severe car crash.
