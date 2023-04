Walmart currently sells the Apple Watch Series 8 with a sweet discount

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm: Save $70 Get the 45mm Bluetooth version of the Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart and save $70 in the process. In addition to state-of-the-art health tracking, the smartwatch also comes with Apple's Crash Detection feature and a temperature sensor. $70 off (16%) $359 $429 Buy at Walmart

Despite so many smartwatches on the market that work with both Apple and Android phones, iPhone users usually go either for an Apple Watch Ultra — if they live an active lifestyle, for example — or for an Apple Watch Series 8 . And if you are currently on the hunt for the latter, we have great news for you.At the moment, Walmart has a really sweet deal on the 45mm Bluetooth version of the Apple Watch Series 8, selling the model for just $359. Usually, this smartwatch will set you back $429, so this means you will save $70 if you get a brand-new Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart right now.In terms of health tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 has everything you expect a smartwatch of this caliber to have. Also, the smartwatch comes with a temperature sensor, which allows the watch to report ovulation periods.In addition to state-of-the-art health tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Apple's all-new Crash Detection, which lets your smartwatch call for help in case of a severe car crash.Of course, since this is an Apple Watch, and as we know, Apple Watches usually have one-day battery life (except the Apple Watch Ultra), don't expect your Apple Watch Series 8 to last more than a day or a day and a half on a single charge. But we must also note that the smartwatch comes with fast charging, which lets it charge its battery up to 80% in just an hour.