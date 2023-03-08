You can nab Apple's best Watch Series 7 model at a colossal discount right now

Constant use of smartphones is linked to a whole roster of problems, including text neck, eye strain, anxiety, and nomophobia, but ditching handsets is not an option for most people. Cellular smartwatches can help you cut down on screen time and stay on top of your health goals. Apple makes great smartwatches and the internet is full of stories of people whose lives were saved by the wearable. If you have been thinking about getting one, the Apple Watch Series 7 is nearly half off.





The Apple Watch Series 7 is like a mini-computer for your wrist. It has a large 1.9-inch always-on display. There is a QWERTY keyboard with easy-to-tap keys, meaning you can easily reply to texts right from your watch when you are out for a stroll and don't have your phone on you.





The watch is dustproof, swim-proof, and waterproof, so it's ready for all sorts of adventures. It has tons of health and wellness features, and it can track your heart rate, monitor blood oxygen levels, and take ECGs. It can also be used for tracking activities and workouts.





Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm Stainless Steel 352 by 430 pixels Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display | sapphire front crystal | Apple S7 chip | Up to 18 hours battery life | Blood oxygen sensor | Heart sensor | Apple Pay | Water resistant to 50 meters $320 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





The Watch Series 7 is powered by the S7 chip and is smooth and responsive. It will easily last you a whole day, or even two if your usage is light. A 45 minutes charge is enough to take the battery from 0 percent to 80 percent.





The cellular Apple Watch Series 7 model with stainless steel casing is 43 percent off on Amazon right now. This means it can be yours for $429 instead of $749. Stainless steel Apple watches are stronger and more scratch resistant than aluminum models. Only stainless steel models have crack-resistant sapphire front crystals.





So, if you are into sports and physical activities and want to reduce reliance on your phone, you should definitely consider the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7.