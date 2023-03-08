Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

You can nab Apple's best Watch Series 7 model at a colossal discount right now

Apple Deals Wearables
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can nab Apple's best Watch Series 7 model at a colossal discount right now
Constant use of smartphones is linked to a whole roster of problems, including text neck, eye strain, anxiety, and nomophobia, but ditching handsets is not an option for most people. Cellular smartwatches can help you cut down on screen time and stay on top of your health goals. Apple makes great smartwatches and the internet is full of stories of people whose lives were saved by the wearable. If you have been thinking about getting one, the Apple Watch Series 7 is nearly half off.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is like a mini-computer for your wrist. It has a large 1.9-inch always-on display. There is a QWERTY keyboard with easy-to-tap keys, meaning you can easily reply to texts right from your watch when you are out for a stroll and don't have your phone on you.

The watch is dustproof, swim-proof, and waterproof, so it's ready for all sorts of adventures. It has tons of health and wellness features, and it can track your heart rate, monitor blood oxygen levels, and take ECGs. It can also be used for tracking activities and workouts.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm Stainless Steel

352 by 430 pixels Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display | sapphire front crystal | Apple S7 chip | Up to 18 hours battery life | Blood oxygen sensor | Heart sensor | Apple Pay | Water resistant to 50 meters
$320 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

The Watch Series 7 is powered by the S7 chip and is smooth and responsive. It will easily last you a whole day, or even two if your usage is light. A 45 minutes charge is enough to take the battery from 0 percent to 80 percent.

The cellular Apple Watch Series 7 model with stainless steel casing is 43 percent off on Amazon right now. This means it can be yours for $429 instead of $749. Stainless steel Apple watches are stronger and more scratch resistant than aluminum models. Only stainless steel models have crack-resistant sapphire front crystals.

So, if you are into sports and physical activities and want to reduce reliance on your phone, you should definitely consider the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7.

Popular stories

Some Pixel owners can't wait until Monday
Some Pixel owners can't wait until Monday
Best Buy gets uber generous with Pixel 7 discount, making Google's iPhone a no brainer
Best Buy gets uber generous with Pixel 7 discount, making Google's iPhone a no brainer
You can grab Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab S8+ for nearly half the price of iPad Pro
You can grab Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab S8+ for nearly half the price of iPad Pro
Huawei in big trouble; company must come clean and explain its MWC actions
Huawei in big trouble; company must come clean and explain its MWC actions
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Samsung failed four times but finally making the "perfect" folding phone?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Samsung failed four times but finally making the "perfect" folding phone?
Verizon will begin tacking on a new fee to some unlimited plans from April
Verizon will begin tacking on a new fee to some unlimited plans from April
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra might feature a unified solid-state volume rocker button
iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra might feature a unified solid-state volume rocker button
Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event
Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event
Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for?
Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for?
The Nothing Speaker’s design has leaked, showcasing a unique new product
The Nothing Speaker’s design has leaked, showcasing a unique new product
Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S9 family will reportedly (and predictably) have three big models
Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S9 family will reportedly (and predictably) have three big models
Google Play can now let you know if an app isn’t performing well so that you can skip it
Google Play can now let you know if an app isn’t performing well so that you can skip it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless