Walmart has one super-premium Apple Watch Series 7 model on sale at a huge discount





One of those is the advanced age of this puppy, with the other big problem being the relatively high prices at which many Apple Watch Series 7 variants are typically sold these days by most retailers that still carry the device.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Swimproof Design, IP6X Dust Resistance, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Silver Milanese Loop $340 off (43%) $459 $799 Buy at Walmart





On the latter front, however, the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are constantly working hard to improve the "oldie's" appeal with substantial discounts, which in turn can make a lot of prospective buyers ignore the "outdated" design and specifications.





Of course, it also helps that said design and specs haven't radically changed with last year's Series 8 introduction, especially when you can save a whopping 340 bucks. That's right, Walmart is currently selling one Apple Watch Series 7 flavor at $459 apiece instead of its $799 list price, and if you like your standalone cellular connectivity and premium stainless steel construction, this is an absolutely irresistible deal right here.





In addition to a 45mm silver-coated stainless steel case and untethered 4G LTE support, this deeply discounted version of the best-selling Series 7 timepiece also comes with a swanky silver Milanese loop... that's obviously not for everyone.





But if you're the kind of person who digs that style, you should probably pull the trigger right away. A similar Apple Watch Series 8 model, mind you, costs $690 and up at the time of this writing at major US retailers like Amazon and Walmart, and its advantages and benefits are minimal at best.





The Apple Watch Series 7 does not have a temperature sensor or crash detection technology, but it can absolutely do pretty much everything else the Series 8 is capable of, monitoring your ECG and overall heart activity, as well as your sleep, blood oxygen, and workouts of all types, all while rocking a beautiful Always-On Retina display with crack-resistant front crystal.





On top of everything, the stainless steel build material is not only handsomer than a "regular" aluminum case, also promising to better withstand your daily abuse, drops, and other careless accidents.



