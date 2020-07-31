iOS Apple Wearables

One of the biggest new Apple Watch Series 6 features is essentially confirmed now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 31, 2020, 6:12 AM
You may not be able to easily tell this by following the latest tech news, but the Apple Watch Series 6 is definitely in the pipeline and almost certainly targeting a commercial release sometime in the next few months.

The upgraded version of the world's most popular smartwatch hasn't made a lot of headlines lately, but as tradition dictates, its announcement is likely to be timed to coincide with the official debut of the highly anticipated and oft-rumored iPhone 12 family

Of course, 2020 is shaping up to be the most non-traditional year in the history of the smartphone industry, and with the aforementioned 5G-enabled iPhone 12 lineup pretty much guaranteed to break cover in October now, we're left wondering if the Apple Watch Series 6 will suffer the same fate... or worse. Unfortunately, the newest Digitimes report (via 9to5Mac) tackling speculation on the impending production of the intelligent timepiece contains no launch date hints whatsoever.

On the bright side, the Taiwanese publication's hit-and-miss supply chain sources have some juicy intel to (anonymously) share with the public on a major new Apple Watch feature and key selling point.

A big new weapon will be added to the already impressive health tracking arsenal


While the Apple Watch family has saved countless lives and undoubtedly improved many more since the ECG monitor and fall detection capabilities were introduced with the Series 4 model back in 2018, the Series 6 will reportedly expand its lengthy list of sensors and health tracking tools even further.

The addition of a blood oxygen measuring feature is essentially set in stone after the latest "confirmation" of a rumor that first emerged way back in March, gaining credence with the support of two different leakers in April and May.


Also known as a pulse oximeter, the sensor Apple is almost certainly looking to bake into its Series 6 Watch will focus on evaluating your oxygen saturation levels. Keep in mind that blood oxygen and blood pressure are two different things, and although this is not guaranteed yet, Apple may well add both those tools this fall to complement the top-notch heart rate monitor that's already built into the company's smartwatches.

Together, these things could provide a clearer, more accurate, and comprehensive view of a wearer's well-being than any competing device. In case you're wondering, there are a bunch of Fitbit and Garmin smartwatches that can currently measure your blood oxygen saturation levels with a built-in Pulse Ox sensor, but something tells us Apple's solution will be more reliable. 

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 can measure your blood pressure... if you live in South Korea, with no word yet on whether or not the Galaxy Watch 3 will gain a globally usable blood oxygen sensor.

But wait, there's more


More rumored Apple Watch Series 6 upgrades, that is, starting with the long overdue integration of a sleep tracking tool that's become standard in the Android-compatible smartwatch landscape a long time ago.

The iOS-only wearable device will need a bigger battery to keep up with the energy demands of this new feature, as well as fast charging support to get you through a second day of work after staying awake all night. While these things are likely to come, we don't have any actual numbers to share with you just yet.


We do know an even faster chipset than the homebrewed S5 powering the Series 5 smartwatch is on the cards, and for the first time ever, your Apple Watch could keep an eye on your mental health in addition to your physical well-being this year.

Of course, perfecting a wrist-based panic attack detection technology might take a little more time, especially during a global pandemic, so it's probably wise to keep your expectations in check when it comes to groundbreaking stuff like that. 

