Check out Apple's Easter Egg for the Time Flies virtual new product announcement

Alan Friedman
Sep 09, 2020, 2:06 AM
As you should know by now, Apple has announced a September 15th virtual event during which the manufacturer is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 6 and the fourth-generation iPad Air. The latter is expected to sport a 10.8-inch display, but with no Touch ID/Home button, the slate should come with thinner bezels allowing for an edge-to-edge display. The fingerprint scanner has been reportedly moved to the power button.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will deliver workout data generated by the equipment found inside certain gyms (participating names include Orange Theory, Crunch Fitness, YMCA, and Basecamp Fitness) and the latest health feature will be a pulse oximeter. This measures the percentage of oxygen found in your blood and can be an early detector of a COVID-19 infection.

When Apple announced the virtual event via a tweet on Tuesday, it also included an Easter Egg. An Easter Egg, for those unaware, is a hidden message. In this case, Apple has made it easier for you to remember the September 15th date of the virtual event. How? Check out the tweet from Apple SVP Greg Joswiak below and you won't forget the date of the event, which is named Time Flies. Speaking of time, the event will start at 10 am PDT which is 1 pm on the East Coast.

Wondering about when the new iPhones will be introduced? Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is looking for Apple to make the new 5G iPhone 12 series official with a virtual announcement next month.

