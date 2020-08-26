Filing indicates that a new Apple iPad and the Apple Watch Series 6 are just weeks away
Apple has filed with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) information related to seven new iPad variants and eight versions of the Apple Watch Series 6. A filing with the EEC often is revealed seven to nine weeks before the registered product is officially introduced. For example, earlier this year we told you that a filing with the EEC for an Apple device was made. We knew that the filing was for a "tablet computer of the Apple brand" and was running iPadOS 13. Sure enough, on March 24th, Apple announced the iPad Pro 2020 with both 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants.
Apple files for seven new iPad variants and eight new versions of the Apple Watch Series 6
The next iPad Air could be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset made using TSMC's cutting-edge 5nm process. The component will also power the iPhone 12 series and will each contain 15 billion transistors. Whether one of the aforementioned model numbers is for a 5G version of the new tablet is not yet known.
Apple also filed the following Apple Watch Series 6 model numbers with the EEC: A229, A2292, A2351, A2352, A2375, A2376, A2355, and A2356. The Apple Watch Series 6 is rumored to feature a larger battery and is expected to include a pulse oximeter. This measures the amount of oxygen in a person's red blood cells. A reading between 95%-100% indicates that enough oxygen is being transported to the extremities. Those with a very low reading but with no outward signs of discomfort could be suffering from "silent hypoxia." Some doctors say that this could be an early warning sign of COVID-19.
One health-related feature that might have surfaced on the Apple Watch Series 6 this year might not be ready in time. A tweet sent by tech analyst @komiya_kj says that the blood pressure technology that Apple is working on for the Apple Watch is not providing very accurate readings at the moment. Apparently, Apple will have to work around the clock in order to have this ready for its Series 6 timepiece. If Apple can't make the necessary adjustments in time, we might have to wait for next year's Series 7 model to see blood pressure readings on the device.
While the new iPad should be unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 series, the next Apple Watch could be introduced at the same time or via a press release.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Apple Watch Series 6 leaks (8 updates)
-
Now reading
26 August Filing indicates that a new Apple iPad and the Apple Watch Series 6 are just weeks away
-
12 August Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G & Apple Watch Series 6 announcement and release dates leak
-
31 July One of the biggest new Apple Watch Series 6 features is essentially confirmed now
-
31 May Leak calls for no change to Apple Watch Series 6 display
-
1 May The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features