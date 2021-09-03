Notification Center

iOS Apple Deals Wearables

Insane Labor Day deal drops the Apple Watch Series 6 to a new all-time low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Insane Labor Day deal drops the Apple Watch Series 6 to a new all-time low price
With a long weekend ahead, professional bargain hunters probably already know better than to rush and take advantage of some of the best Labor Day deals available right now. In theory, the best is yet to come, but in reality, we simply can't imagine anyone will be able to beat Best Buy's incredible new Apple Watch Series 6 discount anytime soon.

We're not talking just the next few days, mind you, but possibly weeks or even months down the line, with or without the impending arrival of a radically redesigned Series 7 intelligent timepiece that may or may not be delayed due to reported quality issues.

This has the feel of an early Black Friday steal, and although Best Buy appears to suggest the $150 markdown will run through Monday, something tells us the retailer's inventory could well be obliterated by the end of today.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

GPS, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band

$150 off (38%)
$249
$399
Buy at BestBuy

In fact, that's precisely what has happened over on Amazon, where the exact same deal was available for just a few hours early Friday morning before the 40mm GPS-only (Product) RED model went out of stock. Knowing the e-commerce giant, it's entirely possible that the promotion will be revived by the end of the extended Labor Day weekend, so if you miss the chance to get this at Best Buy, you should keep your eyes peeled for that.

Unfortunately, the small, red-coated Apple Watch Series 6 with no standalone cellular connectivity is the lone version currently up for grabs at a hefty $150 discount, fetching an extremely reasonable $249 instead of a... slightly less so $399.

While there's no doubt last year's Series 6 will be officially discontinued once its sequel enters the picture, we fully expect the likes of Best Buy and Amazon to continue selling the very well-reviewed and incredibly popular device for at least a few more months (possibly in limited numbers), which should allow this bad boy to easily retain its spot on our comprehensive list of the best smartwatches available in 2021.

