Insane Labor Day deal drops the Apple Watch Series 6 to a new all-time low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









This has the feel of an early Black Friday steal, and although Best Buy appears to suggest the $150 markdown will run through Monday, something tells us the retailer's inventory could well be obliterated by the end of today.





In fact, that's precisely what has happened over on Amazon, where the exact same deal was available for just a few hours early Friday morning before the 40mm GPS-only (Product) RED model went out of stock. Knowing the e-commerce giant, it's entirely possible that the promotion will be revived by the end of the extended Labor Day weekend, so if you miss the chance to get this at Best Buy, you should keep your eyes peeled for that.





Unfortunately, the small, red-coated Apple Watch Series 6 with no standalone cellular connectivity is the lone version currently up for grabs at a hefty $150 discount, fetching an extremely reasonable $249 instead of a... slightly less so $399.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up