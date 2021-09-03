Insane Labor Day deal drops the Apple Watch Series 6 to a new all-time low price

Insane Labor Day deal drops the Apple Watch Series 6 to a new all-time low price0
This has the feel of an early Black Friday steal, and although Best Buy appears to suggest the $150 markdown will run through Monday, something tells us the retailer's inventory could well be obliterated by the end of today.
Unfortunately, the small, red-coated Apple Watch Series 6 with no standalone cellular connectivity is the lone version currently up for grabs at a hefty $150 discount, fetching an extremely reasonable $249 instead of a... slightly less so $399.
While there's no doubt last year's Series 6 will be officially discontinued once its sequel enters the picture, we fully expect the likes of Best Buy and Amazon to continue selling the very well-reviewed and incredibly popular device for at least a few more months (possibly in limited numbers), which should allow this bad boy to easily retain its spot on our comprehensive list of the best smartwatches available in 2021.