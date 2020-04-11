Save big on the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4, and Series 3 right now at Sprint

Sprint iOS Apple Deals Wearables

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 11, 2020, 3:33 PM
While it's not exactly unusual to see Apple's industry-dominating smartwatches discounted at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, those places rarely offer the chance to save more than 50 bucks on a 2019-released Series 5 model.

That's where US carriers sometimes come in, although their deals can be a little convoluted, often requiring a trade-in or the purchase of a first unit at full price before receiving a second one free of charge. 

That's not the case right now at Sprint, mind you, where several Apple Watch Series 5 variants are available at a hefty 50 percent discount with a short and relatively straightforward list of special requirements and strings attached.

Check out the Apple Watch Series 5 deals here



You'll need to agree to a two-year installment plan, be fine with getting your savings in the form of bill credits, activate the incredibly popular device on a new watch plan, and have one active handset on the same account. If you're willing to meet these conditions, you're looking at spending as little as $10.42 a month, or $250 all in all, for a cellular-enabled Series 5 in a 40mm size and your choice of three color combos.

The same intelligent timepiece will set you back $11.04 a month for a grand total of $265 or so instead of a $530 MSRP in a 44mm size and the same three hues, while runners can opt for a single Nike variant with a gray case and black band at an identical reduced price.

If you want to keep your long-term spending to a minimum or feel like you can be content with the features of the Apple Watch Series 4 or even 2017's Series 3, Sprint also has the two oldies but goodies on sale at massive discounts at the time of this writing.

Check out the Apple Watch Series 4 deal here 



We're talking a similar 50 percent markdown for a Series 3 available in two 38mm models and a single 42mm version, and an absolutely insane $275 price cut for a 44mm Series 4 with a silver case and fog band, bringing this bad boy down from $480 to a measly $205 ($8.54 a month).

