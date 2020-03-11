Wearables’ 2019 market: Apple wins first place, followed by Xiaomi and then Samsung
Apple’s wearables took first place with the staggering percentage of sales growth compared to 2018 of 195.5%, Samsung, in third place, also showed astonishing growth of 156.4% for a year. Second place winner Xiaomi, even though it did not mark such an enormous growth percentage, was able to expand its reach to Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions.
Despite political struggles with the American government, Huawei, surprisingly, took fourth place in wearable sales, thanks to a strong performance on the Chinese market. The company even scored 188% growth compared to last year, making it one of the fastest growing companies in China.
Fitbit closed the top five vendors of wearables’ list for 2019, however, according to the report, the future of the company is uncertain due to its acquisition by Google in the fall of last year.
Across all vendors, it seems that people are most interested in buying wireless headphones - their sales grew from 27.4% in 2018’s last quarter to 48.1% in the last quarter of 2019.