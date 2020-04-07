Apple Shopping Event at Best Buy: Great savings on the iPhone 11, AirPods, Apple Watch
Here's what's on sale:
Apple iPhone 11
The iPhone 11 serves as the de facto successor to the iPhone XR. It scores a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera at the rear which has a focal length of just 13mm and an aperture of F2.4. The iPhone 11 also gets a dedicated Night Mode for the camera, a new 12MP FaceTime selfie camera, and improved Portrait mode. The A13 Bionic chipset is more powerful and efficient, adding an additional hour of battery life compared to the iPhone XR.
- 64GB iPhone 11: $15/month for 24 months with Sprint (New line) - Check out the deal here
- 64GB iPhone 11: $21.87/month for 24 months with Sprint (Upgrade) - Check out the deal here
- 128GB iPhone 11: $50 down + $15/month for 24 months with Sprint (New line) - Check out the deal here
- 128GB iPhone 11: $50 down + $23.95/month for 24 months with Sprint (Upgrade) - Check out the deal here
- 256GB iPhone 11: $150 down + $15/month for 24 months with Sprint (New line) - Check out the deal here
- 256GB iPhone 11: $150 down + $28.12/month for 24 months with Sprint (Upgrade) - Check out the deal here
Apple AirPods
The AirPods with with Wireless Charging case normally sell for $159.99 on Best Buy, but the current shopping event lets you get these for just $139.99. That's a $20 price reduction which isn't that big, but still a discount. Of course, we are talking about the latest model, so rest assured you're getting the H1 chip inside as well.
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging case (Latest model) for $139.99 - Check out the deal here
Apple Watch Series 5
The Apple Watch is discounted by $50 for all models, which means the cheaper smartwatches will hold a greater value in comparison with the more expensive ones. , but the amount of moolah you save will depend on the specific variation of the most popular smartwatch.
- Apple Watch Series 5: all models at $50 off - Check out the deals here
Beats headphones
Aside from the AirPods, Apple's assortment of Beats headphones is also discounted at Best Buy.
- Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 (was $349.99) - Check out the deal here
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless: $199.99 (was $249.99) - Check out the deal here
- Beats Powerbeats³ Wireless - Check out the deal here
Apple Music
Yes, new subscribers can also benefit from a free three-month subscription to Apple Music. Terms ad conditions apply.
- Apple Music 3 Months subscription: $0 (New subscribers only) - Check out the deal here