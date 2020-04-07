Apple Shopping Event at Best Buy: Great savings on the iPhone 11, AirPods, Apple Watch

Sprint Apple Deals Audio

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Apr 07, 2020, 10:13 AM
Best Buy is currently hosting a superb Apple shopping event that has tons of bargains on iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. The sale kicked off yesterday but it's unclear when it's going to end, so don't make your mind for too long or you might just miss it.

Here's what's on sale:

Apple iPhone 11


The iPhone 11 serves as the de facto successor to the iPhone XR. It scores a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera at the rear which has a focal length of just 13mm and an aperture of F2.4. The iPhone 11 also gets a dedicated Night Mode for the camera, a new 12MP FaceTime selfie camera, and improved Portrait mode. The A13 Bionic chipset is more powerful and efficient, adding an additional hour of battery life compared to the iPhone XR.

Best Buy's current sale bonanza has the best terms when paired with Sprint's carrier services, offering big savings starting from just $15 a month. You also get a $50 Best Buy e-Gift card and 4 months of Apple Music Premium for new users. Here are the details:



Apple AirPods 


The AirPods with with Wireless Charging case normally sell for $159.99 on Best Buy, but the current shopping event lets you get these for just $139.99. That's a $20 price reduction which isn't that big, but still a discount. Of course, we are talking about the latest model, so rest assured you're getting the H1 chip inside as well. 



Apple Watch Series 5


The Apple Watch is discounted by $50 for all models, which means the cheaper smartwatches will hold a greater value in comparison with the more expensive ones. , but the amount of moolah you save will depend on the specific variation of the most popular smartwatch.


Beats headphones


Aside from the AirPods, Apple's assortment of Beats headphones is also discounted at Best Buy. 


Apple Music 


Yes, new subscribers can also benefit from a free three-month subscription to Apple Music. Terms ad conditions apply.

