Great Amazon discounts slash Apple Watch Series 5 prices by $50
Head over to Amazon today and you will find a long list of Apple Watch Series 5 models discounted by an impressive $50. That represents an impressive 12.5% discount when it comes to the standard GPS model in the 40mm size.
The same discount is available with the GPS + Cellular model, representing a 10% price drop, in addition to several of the more premium option including the high-end stainless-steel Apple Watch Series 5 variant with a Black Milanese Loop Band.
For those of you that aren’t aware, the Apple Watch Series 5 boasts an always-on Retina OLED display coupled with an ECG monitor that quickly reads your heart rate and monitors your heart rhythm.
The Apple Watch Series 5 warns users when noise is getting so loud that it could damage your hearing too. You can also track your menstrual cycle inside the Cycle Tracking app and take it swimming with you.
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm
Apple Watch Series 5 44mm
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm
- Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band
- Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band
- Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band
- Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band
Apple Watch Series 5 44mm
- Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band
- Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band
- Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band
- Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band
- Gold Stainless Steel Case with Stone Sport Band
- Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band
- Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop
- Space Black Stainless Steel with Black Milanese Loop
- Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop