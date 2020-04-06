Apple Deals Wearables

Great Amazon discounts slash Apple Watch Series 5 prices by $50

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 06, 2020, 10:41 AM
Great Amazon discounts slash Apple Watch Series 5 prices by $50
The Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) and Series 5 (44mm) typically retail at $399 and $429 respectively in the United States. As is the case with any other Apple product, this price is very rarely discounted by a significant margin, but today that changes.

Head over to Amazon today and you will find a long list of Apple Watch Series 5 models discounted by an impressive $50. That represents an impressive 12.5% discount when it comes to the standard GPS model in the 40mm size.

The same discount is available with the GPS + Cellular model, representing a 10% price drop, in addition to several of the more premium option including the high-end stainless-steel Apple Watch Series 5 variant with a Black Milanese Loop Band.

For those of you that aren’t aware, the Apple Watch Series 5 boasts an always-on Retina OLED display coupled with an ECG monitor that quickly reads your heart rate and monitors your heart rhythm. 

The Apple Watch Series 5 warns users when noise is getting so loud that it could damage your hearing too. You can also track your menstrual cycle inside the Cycle Tracking app and take it swimming with you. 

The full list of discounted Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) and Series 5 (44mm) models available with a discount can be seen below:

