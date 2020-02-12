Here's how you can get a free Apple Watch Series 5 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE





Of course, nothing's ever that simple when it comes to carrier deals on the latest high-end wearable devices from Apple and Samsung, so you shouldn't be surprised to hear these hot new promotions have a number of special requirements and strings attached. First and most importantly, you'll need to purchase two smartwatches to actually get one free.

















To qualify for a discount of up to $500 in the form of bill credits, you'll have to sign a monthly installment agreement for both new smartwatches, add at least one new line of qualifying service, and activate each device on a plan requiring a minimum payment of $10 every 30 days.





As strings go, these look like standard fare for BOGO deals, and in fact, AT&T offered something pretty much identical for Apple Watch Series 5 buyers several months ago





You'll have to decide fairly quickly if you're willing to comply with all the aforementioned terms and conditions, as the carrier plans to nix these revived special offers on February 16. In case you're wondering, none of the other three major US wireless service providers can currently compete with AT&T's huge Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 savings. Naturally, all of the smartwatches on sale right now come with 4G LTE connectivity enabling voice call support without having to be paired to a smartphone.





Love is in the air, but if you're still on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift to impress that special someone without breaking the bank, you're playing a pretty dangerous game. Luckily, there's still (barely) enough time to get one of the world's best smartwatches free of charge from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider by February 14.