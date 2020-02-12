Here's how you can get a free Apple Watch Series 5 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE
That's generally known as a BOGO (buy one, get one free) arrangement, and it's obviously a fitting Valentine's Day deal, allowing you to pay an extremely reasonable price for something very cool and popular you can share with your better half. We're talking as little as $500 all in all for two Apple Watch Series 5 units, $300 and up as far as Series 3 two-packs are concerned, and $430 if you'd rather get an Android and iOS-compatible Galaxy Watch Active 2 for yourself and your partner.
To qualify for a discount of up to $500 in the form of bill credits, you'll have to sign a monthly installment agreement for both new smartwatches, add at least one new line of qualifying service, and activate each device on a plan requiring a minimum payment of $10 every 30 days.
As strings go, these look like standard fare for BOGO deals, and in fact, AT&T offered something pretty much identical for Apple Watch Series 5 buyers several months ago.
You'll have to decide fairly quickly if you're willing to comply with all the aforementioned terms and conditions, as the carrier plans to nix these revived special offers on February 16. In case you're wondering, none of the other three major US wireless service providers can currently compete with AT&T's huge Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 savings. Naturally, all of the smartwatches on sale right now come with 4G LTE connectivity enabling voice call support without having to be paired to a smartphone.
