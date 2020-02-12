AT&T Samsung Apple Deals Wearables

Here's how you can get a free Apple Watch Series 5 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 12, 2020, 7:03 AM
Here's how you can get a free Apple Watch Series 5 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE
Love is in the air, but if you're still on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift to impress that special someone without breaking the bank, you're playing a pretty dangerous game. Luckily, there's still (barely) enough time to get one of the world's best smartwatches free of charge from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider by February 14.

Of course, nothing's ever that simple when it comes to carrier deals on the latest high-end wearable devices from Apple and Samsung, so you shouldn't be surprised to hear these hot new promotions have a number of special requirements and strings attached. First and most importantly, you'll need to purchase two smartwatches to actually get one free.

Check out the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2 deals here



That's generally known as a BOGO (buy one, get one free) arrangement, and it's obviously a fitting Valentine's Day deal, allowing you to pay an extremely reasonable price for something very cool and popular you can share with your better half. We're talking as little as $500 all in all for two Apple Watch Series 5 units, $300 and up as far as Series 3 two-packs are concerned, and $430 if you'd rather get an Android and iOS-compatible Galaxy Watch Active 2 for yourself and your partner.

To qualify for a discount of up to $500 in the form of bill credits, you'll have to sign a monthly installment agreement for both new smartwatches, add at least one new line of qualifying service, and activate each device on a plan requiring a minimum payment of $10 every 30 days.

As strings go, these look like standard fare for BOGO deals, and in fact, AT&T offered something pretty much identical for Apple Watch Series 5 buyers several months ago

You'll have to decide fairly quickly if you're willing to comply with all the aforementioned terms and conditions, as the carrier plans to nix these revived special offers on February 16. In case you're wondering, none of the other three major US wireless service providers can currently compete with AT&T's huge Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 savings. Naturally, all of the smartwatches on sale right now come with 4G LTE connectivity enabling voice call support without having to be paired to a smartphone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 launch deals in the UK are on O2
The best Samsung Galaxy S20 launch deals in the UK are on O2
-$400
T-Mobile brings Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL prices on par with the Pixel 3a and 3a XL
T-Mobile brings Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL prices on par with the Pixel 3a and 3a XL
Motorola offers major discounts on two of its most popular Moto family smartphones
Expires in - 5d 17hMotorola offers major discounts on two of its most popular Moto family smartphones
-$700
Samsung is offering some mind-blowing Galaxy S20 series trade-in discounts
Samsung is offering some mind-blowing Galaxy S20 series trade-in discounts
-$130
Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones are nearly 40% off on Amazon
Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones are nearly 40% off on Amazon
-$60
The best Bose earbuds are 30% off on Amazon
The best Bose earbuds are 30% off on Amazon

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless