This might be the best time to buy an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 at a killer price

This might be the best time to buy an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 at a killer price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's even harder to resist that temptation when seeing the incredibly popular timepiece deeply discounted once every few weeks or so these days, but if you really want to keep your pre-holiday spending to a minimum, it's probably not a bad idea to consider an older member of the family as well.
Released in 2019, the Apple Watch Series 5 looks a lot like its successor, naturally packing a slightly slower processor while sporting everything from an always-on display to a handy compass, ECG sensor, altimeter, fall detection technology, built-in GPS connectivity, and optional cellular support.
The Apple Watch Series 4 is unsurprisingly even cheaper, fetching anywhere between $159.99 and $184.99 in 40 and 44mm sizes with or without LTE connectivity and refurbished condition, dropping the always-on display functionality and compass technology of its successor while nonetheless including a fairly extensive list of activity tracking and health monitoring tools headlined by a life-saving ECG scanner.
Last but certainly not least, the Apple Watch Series 3 is an absolute bargain (with the same 90-day Woot warranty included), starting as low as $104.99 while impressively being able to monitor your heart rate, sleep, and a number of different types of workouts.