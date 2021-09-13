Notification Center

Wearables

This might be the best time to buy an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 at a killer price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This might be the best time to buy an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 at a killer price
Now that we can be (pretty much) certain that the Apple Watch Series 7 will not add anything significant on the health monitoring front compared to its predecessor, you might be wondering why you shouldn't just pick up last year's very well-reviewed Series 6.

It's even harder to resist that temptation when seeing the incredibly popular timepiece deeply discounted once every few weeks or so these days, but if you really want to keep your pre-holiday spending to a minimum, it's probably not a bad idea to consider an older member of the family as well.

Technically, both the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 have been discontinued after their sequels saw daylight, but that's not stopping Woot from selling the two wearable industry veterans at predictably low prices right now.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm)

Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty, Your Choice Model

$249 99
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 4

Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty, Your Choice Model

$159 99
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm)

Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty, Your Choice Model

$104 99
Buy at Woot

Released in 2019, the Apple Watch Series 5 looks a lot like its successor, naturally packing a slightly slower processor while sporting everything from an always-on display to a handy compass, ECG sensor, altimeter, fall detection technology, built-in GPS connectivity, and optional cellular support.

As such, this bad boy can be a pretty smart buy at $249.99 and up in refurbished condition with a 90-day warranty included. While that price is obviously good for a GPS-only variant in a 40mm size, you just have to pay $20 or $40 more for an LTE-enabled unit with a 40 or 44mm case.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is unsurprisingly even cheaper, fetching anywhere between $159.99 and $184.99 in 40 and 44mm sizes with or without LTE connectivity and refurbished condition, dropping the always-on display functionality and compass technology of its successor while nonetheless including a fairly extensive list of activity tracking and health monitoring tools headlined by a life-saving ECG scanner.

Last but certainly not least, the Apple Watch Series 3 is an absolute bargain (with the same 90-day Woot warranty included), starting as low as $104.99 while impressively being able to monitor your heart rate, sleep, and a number of different types of workouts.

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) specs
Review
9.0
$250 Special Woot
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • Battery 245 mAh
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) specs
Review
9.0
$369 Special Walmart
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • Battery 296 mAh
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) specs
Review
7.0
$105 Special Woot
  • Display 1.5 inches 340 x 272 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S3 768GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 279 mAh
  • OS watchOS 7.x
Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) specs
Review
7.0
$199 Special BestBuy $199 Special Apple
  • Display 1.6 inches 390 x 312 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S3 768GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 341 mAh
  • OS watchOS 7.x

