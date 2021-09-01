Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
iOS Apple Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 7 will not come with a blood pressure sensor after all

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The Apple Watch Series 7 will not come with a blood pressure sensor after all
We're less than a couple of weeks away from the expected date of arguably Apple's most important launch event of the year, and if history (and recent speculation) is any indication, the company's next big smartwatch market dominator will see daylight on September 14 alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 13 family.

Of course, an impending product announcement doesn't always mean an impending commercial release, and much like last year's iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max, the Apple Watch Series 7 could keep early adopters waiting at least a few weeks for actual sales and shipments to begin.

Originally reported by Nikkei Asia just yesterday, the unforeseen Series 7 delay caused by mysterious "quality issues" discovered in the early stages of production was quickly corroborated by Bloomberg's rock-solid inside sources. 

But while Debby Wu and Mark Gurman's latest Bloomberg story didn't add anything new to Nikkei's reporting, the latter journalist and well-known Apple prognosticator casually dropped a bomb on his Twitter followers in response to a self-proclaimed "expert in logic."

And the bad news keeps rolling in


Remember how Cupertino managed to beat everyone to market with the life-saving ECG monitoring feature of the Apple Watch Series 4 back in 2018? And how many of its rivals struggled to catch up for the next couple of years while others have yet to level the playing field even as we write this?


Well, the blood pressure sensor situation is kind of similar... but reversed, as Gurman claims there's "no chance" the Apple Watch Series 7 will incorporate a technology already present on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic.

Although no source is infallible and all leakers are prone to the occasional mistake due to the... complicated nature of that "job", it seems highly unlikely that this unusually firm prediction will prove inaccurate in the end.

Blood pressure monitoring, mind you, is a Series 7 functionality that was whispered around the water cooler for many months, but until yesterday, very few credible tipsters were confident enough to predict it would happen this year.

Interestingly, Nikkei Asia pointed to the new sensor as a potential cause for production difficulties, so maybe Apple did anticipate the radical redesign of its high-end smartwatch would pose problems, scrapping the feature at some point in the development process and delaying it until 2022. Whatever (and whenever) happened here, we really have no reason to doubt Mark Gurman's confidence on this matter.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Get an eyeful of these new Xiaomi 11T series renders
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Get an eyeful of these new Xiaomi 11T series renders
Huawei's Harmony OS 2 now installed on 70 million devices and counting
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Huawei's Harmony OS 2 now installed on 70 million devices and counting
Philips Hue + Spotify = a light show at home, now in early access
by Radoslav Minkov,  1
Philips Hue + Spotify = a light show at home, now in early access
Samsung One UI 4 beta coming to Galaxy S21 in September; US eligibility confirmed
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Samsung One UI 4 beta coming to Galaxy S21 in September; US eligibility confirmed
Google prepares for strongest Pixel sales ever with Pixel 6 launch
by Joshua Swingle,  3
Google prepares for strongest Pixel sales ever with Pixel 6 launch
Samsung unveils futuristic triple-folding display prototype
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung unveils futuristic triple-folding display prototype
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless