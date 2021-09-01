The Apple Watch Series 7 will not come with a blood pressure sensor after all0
Originally reported by Nikkei Asia just yesterday, the unforeseen Series 7 delay caused by mysterious "quality issues" discovered in the early stages of production was quickly corroborated by Bloomberg's rock-solid inside sources.
And the bad news keeps rolling in
Remember how Cupertino managed to beat everyone to market with the life-saving ECG monitoring feature of the Apple Watch Series 4 back in 2018? And how many of its rivals struggled to catch up for the next couple of years while others have yet to level the playing field even as we write this?
Well, the blood pressure sensor situation is kind of similar... but reversed, as Gurman claims there's "no chance" the Apple Watch Series 7 will incorporate a technology already present on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic.
Although no source is infallible and all leakers are prone to the occasional mistake due to the... complicated nature of that "job", it seems highly unlikely that this unusually firm prediction will prove inaccurate in the end.
Blood pressure monitoring, mind you, is a Series 7 functionality that was whispered around the water cooler for many months, but until yesterday, very few credible tipsters were confident enough to predict it would happen this year.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Apple Watch Series 7 (9 updates)
-
Now reading
1 September The Apple Watch Series 7 will not come with a blood pressure sensor after all
-
31 August The Apple Watch Series 7 is facing major production challenges and a near-certain delay
-
27 August The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in slightly bigger 41mm and 45mm sizes
-
17 August iPhone 13 launch brings "Time to Run" to Apple Watch 7
-
28 June Apple Watch Series 7 might ditch new health sensors in favor of longer battery life