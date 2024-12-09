Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Amazon is selling every single Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record low price yet again

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Series 10
Released just a few months ago, the newest edition of the world's most popular smartwatch predictably received its biggest discount to date ahead of Black Friday a couple of weeks back. That early holiday deal actually lasted a bit longer than some of you may have expected, and what's perhaps even more surprising is that Amazon is once again selling the Apple Watch Series 10 at those unbeatable "Black Friday" prices.

This time around, we're obviously looking at a Christmas promotion here, but it's probably not wise to wait until very close to December 25 to order one of the best smartwatches in the world in your favorite size, color, and connectivity configuration.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$69 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$69 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$69 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$69 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

That's because these special offers could vanish (yet again) practically at any moment, not to mention that some models are already listed as out of stock, presumably due to your very strong demand at a $70 discount. That can be applied to both GPS-only and cellular-enabled variants in both 42 and 46mm sizes with a number of different bands in a number of different paint jobs, each one requiring a special $19.01 coupon on top of an instant $50 price cut.

All you have to do to take advantage of said coupon is click or tap on a button found below the list price of your preferred Apple Watch Series 10 model, and the total $70 discount should then be reflected at checkout without you needing to jump through any other hoops. 

Deemed a "surprisingly big upgrade" in our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 10 review a couple of months back, this bad boy is really not all that different from its similarly well-reviewed predecessor, bringing however either subtle or important improvements in enough key departments to undoubtedly top many holiday shopping lists for many iPhone users looking to minimize their Christmas spending.

Those large and gorgeous screens, that faster-than-ever S10 processor, the incredibly thinner and lighter body, the depth gauge sensor, and that Jet Black color (which is by no means compulsory) make the Apple Watch Series 10 not just better than the Series 9, but arguably better than pretty much all the best Android-compatible smartwatches around, giving iPhone owners yet another reason to feel proud and superior.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple Watch - Deals History
49 stories
09 Dec, 2024
Amazon is selling every single Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record low price yet again
28 Nov, 2024
Amazon is setting a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount record with hugely improved Black Friday deal
26 Nov, 2024
The gorgeously rugged black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now on sale at an even lower Black Friday price The Apple Watch Series 9 is steeply discounted for this year's Black Friday week, but hurry up! Amazon's new wave of Black Friday 2024 deals makes the Apple Watch SE 2 even cheaper
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless