Amazon is selling every single Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record low price yet again
Released just a few months ago, the newest edition of the world's most popular smartwatch predictably received its biggest discount to date ahead of Black Friday a couple of weeks back. That early holiday deal actually lasted a bit longer than some of you may have expected, and what's perhaps even more surprising is that Amazon is once again selling the Apple Watch Series 10 at those unbeatable "Black Friday" prices.
This time around, we're obviously looking at a Christmas promotion here, but it's probably not wise to wait until very close to December 25 to order one of the best smartwatches in the world in your favorite size, color, and connectivity configuration.
That's because these special offers could vanish (yet again) practically at any moment, not to mention that some models are already listed as out of stock, presumably due to your very strong demand at a $70 discount. That can be applied to both GPS-only and cellular-enabled variants in both 42 and 46mm sizes with a number of different bands in a number of different paint jobs, each one requiring a special $19.01 coupon on top of an instant $50 price cut.
All you have to do to take advantage of said coupon is click or tap on a button found below the list price of your preferred Apple Watch Series 10 model, and the total $70 discount should then be reflected at checkout without you needing to jump through any other hoops.
Deemed a "surprisingly big upgrade" in our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 10 review a couple of months back, this bad boy is really not all that different from its similarly well-reviewed predecessor, bringing however either subtle or important improvements in enough key departments to undoubtedly top many holiday shopping lists for many iPhone users looking to minimize their Christmas spending.
Those large and gorgeous screens, that faster-than-ever S10 processor, the incredibly thinner and lighter body, the depth gauge sensor, and that Jet Black color (which is by no means compulsory) make the Apple Watch Series 10 not just better than the Series 9, but arguably better than pretty much all the best Android-compatible smartwatches around, giving iPhone owners yet another reason to feel proud and superior.
