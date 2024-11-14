Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Amazon is now selling all cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 10 models at an unprecedented discount

You know how all the most affordable Apple Watch Series 10 variants scored a never-before-seen $50 discount just a couple of days ago? Well, now it's time for the slightly pricier 4G LTE-enabled units to go for $50 less than usual too, and no, there are no new special requirements or restrictions associated with this all-encompassing Amazon sale.

You don't need a Prime membership or anything else of that sort to save more money than ever on the latest and greatest "mainstream" Apple timepiece with standalone cellular connectivity, and you also don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday in a couple of weeks or so... unless you feel like a heftier discount might be around the corner.

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color Options
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color Options
That's obviously possible but in no way guaranteed, so if you want to get an early start on your holiday shopping, it's probably wise not to waste any more time and risk seeing this exact deal go on and off through Christmas with no changes other than perhaps the occasional inventory wipeout for certain color options.

Right now, every single Apple Watch Series 10 model capable of making and receiving voice calls without a nearby iPhone appears to be in stock and marked down by $50 from a list price of $499 in a 42mm size and $529 with a large 46mm case. We're talking jet black, rose gold, and silver aluminum options paired with a variety of bands and loops, and if you like to stand out from the crowd with a more premium and extravagant design, you can even go the titanium construction route and slash $50 off the $699 and $749 regular prices of multiple such models in the same case sizes.

As our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 10 review showed just a little while ago, this bad boy's seemingly small tweaks come together in a majorly upgraded overall package with quite a bit of extra screen real estate, more processing power, a thinner and lighter body, as well as faster charging compared to the similarly well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 9 from last year. 

In a nutshell, you're looking at undoubtedly thebest smartwatch (with a non-rugged design, at least) you can sync to your new or old iPhone, and for a presumably limited time, you can spend less money than ever on it. What's not to like about that?
